As a fashion editor, I don't often get excited about collaborations, but this one has set my heart racing

It may be the third collaboration between ethical jewellery label Monica Vinader and fashion designer Amy Powney, but the partnership has definitely not lost its shine (if you'll excuse the pun).

The first two drops sold out pretty swiftly, so if you didn't invest last time, I strongly suggest you do so now. With this third newly launched collection, the duo are still focusing on timeless and sustainable pieces that will beautifully update your Autumn/Winter 2024 wardrobe.

Think five jewellery pieces crafted in 100% recycled gold vermeil and ethically sourced pearls, focusing on organic shape.

New for this season is the first apparel item for the pair: a super chic shirt, which comes in classic white, made out of 100% regenerative cotton, or washed black TencelTM Lyocell*.

When asked about the new collection, Monica Vinader told me, "The new styles continue the legacy of our previous collaborations, drawing inspiration from the unique beauty found in nature, such as organic forms and asymmetry.

Added Amy Powney, "As a society we’re so conditioned to accept that beauty must look a certain way but when we turn to mother nature and see how she creates the most imperfectly perfect things, we can see where true beauty lies. We’ve tried to reflect this by celebrating nature's uniqueness within the collection."

This capsule line perfectly taps into the biggest Autumn/Winter 2024 accessories trends too.

"Statement jewellery continues to be on the rise this season, from bold earrings to chunky bangle stacks. Our new collaboration with Amy Powney taps into this aesthetic, offering an elegant, empowering and eclectic take statement pearls," says Monica.

The pieces work perfectly well on their own or stacked, and while it's always hard to pick a favourite, the designers to have their own soft spots.

"It has to be the button-down shirt, our first collaborative apparel piece. A considered take on a classic button-down shirt - along with accompanying cufflinks featuring one-of-a-kind freshwater keshi pearls, resulting in a beautiful confluence where jewellery and apparel blend together for an empowering yet sophisticated look," reveals Monica.

As for Amy, she loves the "Keshi pearl large drop earrings. I love that, as a pair, they are purposefully different. The organic one-of-a-kind shape of the keshi pearls and asymmetry is what makes them beautiful. They’re bold in their differences and are a celebration of nature’s wonderful variations."