Every cool French girl will be wearing this jewellery this Autumn

There is no denying that French women have a certain style that is envied across the globe. As a French fashion editor myself (though I don't presume to be in the same sartorial league as said women), I often get asked which items one should buy to add that Parisian touch to one's wardrobe.

In my endless quest to bring you the best in 'le style Français', I've covered what French women are buying, and our beauty editors have even shared the best French perfumes money can buy.

For this season, I have a new item that you can add to your shopping list. Or several as it turns out. Because influencer and entrepreneur Jeanne Damas, who has her own womenswear label Rouje, has just collaborated with Missoma on a gorgeous jewellery collection.

Mark my words, these designs will be worn across the Channel before I hit 'publish'.

The Rouje x Missoma capsule is available now, and consists of five limited-edition styles that are perfect for party season and beyond. The statement evening pieces marry Missoma's signature molten gold with Rouje's iconic heart.

Think gold hoops, heart-shaped pendants and earrings adorned with juicy red, bold blue and standout green gems, as well as a chunky ring.

Jeanne Damas said about the launch, "We’re very excited for this exclusive collection at Rouje, our first semi-precious jewellery using colourful stones. I love iconic pieces which can upgrade simple outfits –like jeans and a t-shirt – popping with beautiful gems and shapes. Effortless with a twist."

They will be the perfect addition to another French staple: the little black dress. Shop the collection below.