Stoma knickers are finally available on the high-street, well done M&S
More of this please
Lingerie brands cater to all tastes with a plethora of styles in various colours, prints and cuts, from the modest to the revealing, for plus size to petite figures. So it's easy to forget that there are some women that they just don't cater for.
Which is why when M&S's new press release landed in my inbox, I had to tell everyone on the team straight away. You see M&S is the first high-street brand to launch a range of stoma knickers, for women who have undergone a colostomy.
If you aren't familiar with stoma bags, they are attached to the outside of your stomach to help remove body waste, when a part of your colon has been removed. Understandably, this affects what you can and can't wear as certain types of underwear can make you uncomfortable.
M&S identified a gap in the market for the 200,000 people living with stomas in the UK, who previously had to shop for specialist underwear on medical sites. The new range of knickers accommodate single or multiple stoma bags, alongside co-ordinating bras (they have a wider elastic waist).
They're designed to be comfortable, and were put to the test by women with stoma bags, and M&S worked with Colostomy UK for guidance from the experts.
The knickers don't compromise on style either, coming in four different colours: black and a mixed colour pack in rose quartz, pink and magenta, as well as high leg and Brazilian styles.
There is the price tag too: you can get a pack of three classic high leg briefs for £18, and three lace Brazilian styles for £20, which will be exempt from VAT, making these some of the most affordable on the market.
The UK label isn't a stranger to inclusivity, being one of the few brands to offer mastectomy and post-surgery bras, as well as clothing for premature babies and babies suffering from hip dysplasia.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
