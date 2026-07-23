Silk trousers have long drawn us in with their chic, sophisticated appeal, instantly elevating many an outfit. And yet they come with one key downfall: they're notoriously difficult to look after. Door handles, bench splinters and that garlic oil-coated olive that called your name at dinner suddenly become serious hazards, each one large enough to render your beloved silk trousers redundant. There is, however, a hardier alternative that feels far less fragile and some of the best-dressed women on the internet are quickly adopting it: the Shantung silk trouser.

Historically originating from the Shandong province of China, Shantung silk is wild and unrefined where other silks are soft and smooth, giving the fabric irregular ridges, bumps and sometimes an uneven surface. It's a fabric that brims with natural character—often stiffer, better at holding its shape, and, crucially, a little easier to care for and a little less obvious when it gets snagged. The benefits speak for themselves: lightweight enough to carry you through summer, comfortable enough to wear all day and into the evening, and effortlessly sleek enough to anchor many an outfit. Office dressing very much included.

Looking to the women already championing it—Monikh Dale and Katie Holmes' stylist Brie Welch among them—a crisp white T-shirt and flip flops work effortlessly, as does a simple vest or something a little more considered for stricter office environments. Colour is where things get particularly interesting: Shantung silk takes dye exceptionally well, making it one of the easiest ways to inject a vibrant shade into your wardrobe without it feeling like too much of a commitment.

Scroll on for three ways to wear it.

3 Ways to Wear Shantung Silk Trousers

The Modern Minimalist

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A bold trouser can easily carry an outfit, so look to simplistic staples to keep them grounded. A black vest top, woven bag and peep toe mules can all be worn time and time again without ever tiring.

The Pink Pursuer

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For a more maximalist take, consider the trending Chan Luu pink silk trousers. Brown and silver accessories make them all the more wearable, easily swaying them towards different occasions.

The Colour Enthusiast

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Another plus point of this low maintenance silk is that you don't have to keep it crisply ironed like high-shine styles. Instead, embrace the creases as part of the character, especially when paired with a stiff cotton shirt.