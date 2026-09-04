A sure-fire way to determine whether someone is older or younger than 30 is to ask them a simple question: would you wear knee-high boots in summer. If the answer is "yes", they're almost certainly Gen Z—and wore the shoe in question to All Points East. If it's a resounding "no", you're more likely a Millennial, one who wouldn't dream of covering their calves in leather during a national heatwave.
Wherever you land on knee-high boots during summer, however, this week's cooler temperatures (plus the advent of a new season) mean that you might be considering shelving your strappy little sandals for something a little sturdier, especially as they've just been endorsed by Jodie Comer.
On the promo trail for The Death of Robin Hood, the actor wore a full look from Givenchy by Sarah Burton—an oversized white shirt that hit the upper thigh and the brand's famous boots, the so-called "Shark Pinch".
Givenchy
Shark Pinch Boots
The Shark Pinch, which are available in a thigh-high version as well as the knee, have a very distinctive silhouette courtesy of a double-shank construction that embraces "the tension between structure, sensuality and female empowerment". Decorated with hardware in the form of a metallic band that follows the leg's curvature (a similar detail can be found on one of the maison's handbags, also called the "Pinch"), these boots have attitude.
Comer paired the Shark Pinch which dropped online today in six different colours, with the same mini hemline that girlies here, there and everywhere have been advocating for this summer. Her oversized shirt, which is also from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, was styled like a dress, leaving a stretch of bare thigh (and knee cap) on show—perhaps to acknowledge the fact that summer isn't over for another few weeks.
It's a formula that is guaranteed to be a winner, especially while temperatures are lingering somewhere between mild and cool—and you can incorporate some coverage but also breeze in your look. Gen Z or Millennial, Jodie Comer says it's knee-high boot season, which means, dig yours out and ignore the nagging voice telling you it's not yet autumn once and for all.
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Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.