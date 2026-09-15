Autumn Rain Wreaks Havoc on My Frizz-Prone Hair—These Are the Products That Keep It Smooth Without Weighing It Down

When I say I have frizzy hair, I mean the most severe levels of frizz you can imagine—even during dry weather. So when drizzle comes into play and there’s even an ounce of humidity in the air, I typically accept defeat and keep my hair tied up at all times. But this year I’ve made it my mission to find reliable and genuinely effective anti-frizz products that can handle UK rain so I can style my hair in any way my heart desires, and I’ve finally cracked the code on what my wavy hair needs—whether I’m wearing it natural or heat-styled.
Perfecting my wavy hair routine has helped with frizz, but rainy conditions often require a few extra weather-proofing steps. Not to mention, summer frizz can behave very differently to autumn and winter frizz, and wet conditions need varying products for maximum efficiency. If there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s that serious frizz demands a holistic hair care routine with hydrating and taming products at each step.
Even though this might sound like a lot of effort, it’s easy to implement once you know what to shop for. So without further ado, these are the anti-frizz products I swear by and exactly how I use them in my routine for maximum efficacy every time.
How We Test
The Marie Claire UK team takes product testing seriously, with a commitment to delivering accurate, honest and genuinely helpful reviews for our readers. For this piece, I've rounded up the anti-frizz products I use daily and have had in rotation for months. When testing, I looked at factors like ease of use, packaging, and the difference made to my frizz after each use.
Best anti-frizz product overall: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
If you battle with frizz, I highly doubt you haven’t heard of the Color Wow Dream Coat spray. Whenever the rain sets in, this is the first thing I reach for to keep my hair styled and frizz-free for multiple days—even when humidity is rife. You spray it all over towel-dried hair before heat styling and it works to waterproof the hair whilst enhancing shine and keeping frizz at bay. It also has built-in heat protection, so it’s an easy one-step fix for UK rain. The only downside is that it requires heat to work, so it can’t be used on air-dried hair. However, it truly keeps my blow dried or straightened hair looking fresh, with zero frizz, for days.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Best anti-frizz product for dry hair: Amika Forget Frizz Anti-Frizz Conditioner
I swear by both the Amika anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner as the first step in my hair care routine. The conditioner in particular works wonders to hydrate dry hair and provide smoothing properties to prep for frizz. It works for all hair types and textures, and it offers moisture without weighing the hair down. When I use this in the shower and then follow up with my post-wash styling products, I notice a big difference in my frizz levels compared to when I use a regular conditioner. Although it’s on the pricier side, even my long and thick hair doesn’t need a lot of product to feel fully smoothed.
Amika Forget Frizz Anti-Frizz Conditioner
Best anti-frizz product for Afro hair types: Cécred Heat Activated Silk Glaz
The Cécred Heat Activated Silk Glaze can be used on all hair types, but it’s particularly beneficial for Afro hair, as well as human hair wigs, weaves, and chemically-treated hair that might require extra heat protection. However, I love it for straightening my wavy hair when I want the style to look salon-fresh. The formula is a light gel-serum hybrid that is applied to towel-dried hair to form a protective barrier that is specifically engineered to control frizz and keep straight styles sleek and soft with less heat needed. It’s another one that activates with heat (and contains heat protection) and it works best with blow dry tension. The result is weather-protected silky strands that last beautifully. It also washes out easily, so you can go back to your natural texture easily with no leftover residue. If you love a straight blow dry with zero frizz, this will work wonders.
Cécred Heat Activated Silk Glaze
Best anti-frizz product for taming flyaways: John Frieda Frizz Ease The Controller Extra Strength Serum
I swear by the entire John Frieda Frizz Ease range for smoothing hair without spending a fortune, but the serum is my particular highlight. I use it on repeat on dry hair to refresh my ends and tame any frizz that has developed, and it functions as a great barrier before leaving the house to lock in moisture and smooth the hair down. It can also be used on freshly washed hair before styling or air drying thanks to the built-in heat protection, so it’s a true all-rounder. It is best suited for thicker hair types because the formula is fairly heavy duty, so start with one pump and work up as needed to avoid weighing the hair down.
John Frieda Frizz Ease the Controller Extra Strength Serum
Best anti-frizz product for wavy hair: JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
The first time I used the JVN cream, my hair honestly felt transformed. Before I discovered it a few years ago, I absolutely never left the house with my natural hair texture—mainly because my waves never had any definition and were always obscured by frizz. This formula works to define, hydrate, soften, and smooth flyaways with a creamy texture and gel-like hold for air drying. A 50p coin-sized amount is enough for my whole head, and my waves dry looking perfectly formed and moisturised without flyaways. It can even be used for slicking back hair when needed. When I don’t want to heat style but need a frizz-taming product, I reach for this every time.
JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
Best anti-frizz product for curly hair: Umberto Giannini Curl Whip Curl Activating Mousse
Designed for curly hair, this mousse nourishes curls and fights frizz with moisture for big, bouncy, and defined texture. My curly-haired friends swear by it, and I also use it on my wavy hair when I want more bounce. Although gels can work wonders, I don’t always like the crunchy cast they can leave, and this mousse offers plenty of the same texture-holding benefits with a lightweight feel. It’s seriously budget-friendly, and a little goes a long way. I like to use it after a leave-in conditioner and before an air dry cream for extra frizz protection without weighing the hair down.
Umberto Giannini Curl Whip Curl Activating Mousse
Best anti-frizz product for tangle-prone hair: Gisou Honey Milk Active Repair Leave-In Conditioner Mist
If you have frizz, I’m willing to bet that you also suffer with tangles and knots as a result. My hair seems to knot itself almost instantly in humidity, so anything to prevent that—and keep a bird’s nest situation at bay—is essential. This spray conditioner by Gisou instantly detangles and softens my hair, leaving long-lasting moisture that not only smooths frizz but prevents humidity from puffing my hair up. I like to spray it on towel-dried hair before styling, but it’s also brilliant for a day two refresh when needed. Without it, I notice how much less controlled my hair and frizz looks both immediately after styling and after being out in the rain.
Gisou Honey Milk Active Repair Leave-In Conditioner Mist
Best anti-frizz product for damaged hair: Sam McKnight Stronger Love Bond Repair Spray
This new launch from Sam McKnight has quickly become a mainstay in my anti-frizz routine. It’s a leave-in rejuvenating bond repair spray with heat protection, and it can be applied to wet or dry hair to detangle, strengthen, and protect against UV and humidity. I love that it instantly softens and detangles for a defined style, with the addition of Triple Bond Repair that can help with breakage too. Damaged hair is much more prone to frizz, so a product that can hydrate and repair in one is a shortcut to frizz-free styles. It’s also suitable for air drying or blow drying, so it can be added to your routine no matter how you style your hair.
Sam McKnight Stronger Love Bond Repair Spray
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.