Midi skirts might form the backbone of many a wardrobe, but they don't get as much air-time as the more extreme hemlines—blink-and-you'll-miss-it minis or supersized maxis. Ahead of autumn, however, in this strange in-between period when you're subconsciously gearing up for autumn, in-between is actually bang on, with knee-length skirts emerging as the "new" length of interest.
The Autumn/Winter 26 catwalks had plenty of knee-length skirts that had "back-to-work" energy without feeling remotely schoolgirlish. Marni's skirts fell to just above the knee cap across the board, with a straight-up-and-down cut that complemented the zippered leather and sequin-embellished fabrications. With a lower-rise waist, the proportions were fresh and unexpected—an upside of choosing a tricker length instead of sticking to a safer calf-length midi.
Jil Sander's knee-length skirt was more A-line in silhouette, with a delicious suede version, paired with ecru tights and patent court pumps, that is guaranteed to make you feel slightly more positive about the end of summer. Chanel also endorsed the knee-length skirt for Autumn/Winter 26 (Paloma Elsesser got first dibs on the collection's gorgeously textured style, embellished with scale-like layers of paillettes, to attend the label's show at Haute Couture Week).
Marni's knee-length skirt was also paired with a heel, a slightly lower slingback or criss-cross sandal worn over socks. I mentioned shoes because the choice becomes crucial with a knee-length skirt. Flats aren't completely forbidden, FYI, but it's probably a good idea to ensure your skirt hits on or above the knee to avoid a rather shortening effect. Otherwise, a midi heel pairs brilliantly with on-the-knee skirts, giving lift and a touch of the ladylike mood that inflected many catwalks for Autumn/Winter 26 (Elsesser's toe-capped, gloved pump is a case in point).
You're looking for a pump with a heel (the height can vary), a slingback or a totally-closed silhouette. A square toe will add a point of interest (COS has a great loafer-style pair with a chisel heel). A heeled ballet pump is another easy option because you can go modest with the height (Massimo Dutti's suede ballerina measures 3.5cm). As dinky (or perhaps dinkier still) is this bow-tied, kitten-heeled mule from M&S, which would look on-point with grey ribbed tights or a scrunched knee-length sock. You also can't go wrong with a gloved pump like Aeyde's, which has an hourglass-shaped heel measuring a higher 6.5cm.
As well as considering what's going on south of your skirt's hemline, it will pay to consider what to wear on top (and whether or not you need to tuck it in). Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks recently posted a perfectly-composed outfit: a knee-length skirt, lipstick red and leather, paired with a tucked-in white T-shirt, a chunky beaded necklace and patent burgundy pumps.
It's the kind of look—hinging on the in-between length of the skirt—that will give you a boost as you head back into the office after a few weeks of sun-lounging (or, more likely, chasing your kids around the pool with a bottle of suncream).
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Shop Our Favourite Knee-Length Skirt And Shoe Combinations
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
This knee-length black slip will become one of your most hard-working skirts.
AEYDE
Giulia Stiletto Pumps
I do think you could get away with a flat if you're wearing a slip-style skirt but, having said that, Aeyde's gloved pump would also look fabulous.
COS
Pleated Merino Wool Midi Skirt
COS' pleated skirt has the right amount of "back to school" energy for September.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
These high-heel ballerinas can be paired with knee-length skirts but also straight-leg jeans.
Ganni
Skirt In Frill Satin
Satin and frilled, this skirt falls just below the knee and can be paired with the merest kitten heel.
M&S
Bow Detail Kitten Heel Square Toe Mules
These bow-tied mules will have a butter-wouldn't-melt mood with grey ribbed tights.
Victoria Beckham
Draped Asymmetric Virgin Wool Midi Skirt
Victoria Beckham's gathered wool midi will look sharp with a pressed tuxedo shirt or a white tee.
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
These loafer-heels offer something a bit different to your average pump.