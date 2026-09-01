I'm a Fashion-Conscious Health Editor Who Just Started Cycling—6 Brands That Finally Nailed Style and Performance

I've never been much of a cyclist, despite being an avid cardio fan and marathon runner. There was something about the whole scene that felt slightly overwhelming to me, not to mention male-dominated.
The kit was the main barrier to entry. Did I need padded shorts? Special UV-protection glasses? A specific shoe?
Lucky for me, one of my best friends who's an avid cyclist persuaded me to give some longer rides a go with her this summer. From our Richmond Park Friday loops to an 85km cycle to Brighton, it's fair to say I'm a convert - largely thanks to the brilliant brands below that have kept me comfortable, cool, and supported for every cycle.
I've learnt a lot about cycling over the past few months, but my main takeaway is that it can be a really freeing, fun, and inclusive workout if you're willing to give it a go. And you don't need tonnes of new kit to feel your best, just a few well-designed basics that'll keep you comfortable. My top tip? Find a friend to ride with, don't overthink things, and take your time. Workouts are always more enjoyable when you do them with friends.
For my tried and tested favourite cycling brands, keep scrolling. And don't miss our edits of the best workout clothes for women, running trainers, gym leggings, sports bras, and Pilates clothes, while you're at it.
Best cycling brands for women: Quick links
I'm a Health Editor: 6 Cycling Brands I Genuinely Rate
1. Rapha
Even if you're not a cyclist, you'll likely have heard of Rapha, one of the most well-known and loved cycling brands in the world. Founded in London in 2004, the brand has played a large part in transforming the function-only, technicality-first cycling kit of old into the fashion-forward, design-led kit of today.
I tested the Women's Pro Team Training Jersey, a high-performance top that sweatwicks and supports you through any effort level. It’s easy to wear, washes well, and has spacious pockets for all your essentials, too (although I did find it ran on the small side, but most cycling kit generally does). The Women's Pro Team Bib Shorts were the best I tested by a mile - unbelievably comfortable and designed for serious mileage thanks to their women's-specific chamois. An investment, but one that is definitely worth it.
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Training Jersey Iii
Rapha
Women's Pro Team Bib Shorts - Regular
Rapha
Pro Team Sock Ii - Regular
2. Pas Normal Studios
One of the coolest cycling brands, Copenhagen-based Pas Normal Studios launched in 2014, introducing their own Scandi, fashion-conscious aesthetic to the cycling world. Head to Richmond Park and you’re hard-pressed not to spot at least a handful of other cyclists in head-to-toe Pas.
They’re best known for their Mechanism collection, a sleek, race-focused range, and so I gave the Women's Mechanism Jersey and Women’s Mechanism Bibs a go. The jersey is streamlined, stylish, and practical, with secure grippers, rear pockets, and a minimalist aesthetic that feels sleek rather than sporty. The bibs also get my seal of approval: designed for long, hard stints in the saddle, with built-in compression, breathable straps and a women’s-specific chamois, they’re a dream to cycle in. Everything stays where it should; their kit is the epitome of effortless.
Pas Normal Studios
Women's Sleeveless Base Layer
Pas Normal Studios
Women's Mechanism Jersey
Pas Normal Studios
Women's Mechanism Bibs
3. Universal Colours
I’d seen Universal Colours kit popping up on my Instagram feed long before I tried their designs personally. Another London-based cycling brand prioritising aesthetics alongside aerodynamic function, they launched their first collection in 2020 after two years of design development. Their aim was simple: to shake up the industry and focus on fresh, fashion-forward designs that prioritised considered material choices.
I love Universal Colours’ dedicated women's fits, and their Chroma collection in particular. I tested the Women's Chroma Light Short Sleeve Jersey, which was exceptionally lightweight, breathable, airy and comfortable, and the Women's Chroma Bib Shorts, which are impressive. They combine compressive woven fabric with a women's-specific Elastic Interface chamois and soft straps for an undeniably supportive and comfortable fit.
Universal Colours
Women's Chroma Light Short Sleeve Jersey Bower Green - Xxs
Universal Colours
Women's Chroma Bib Shorts - Navy Blue - 2xs
Universal Colours
Biodegradable Bottle 500ml - Green
4. Jelenew
A brand with one sole focus - designing cycling kit specifically for women - I have to admit, I’m a huge fan of Jelenew. Co-founded by former world champion Marion Clignet, the brand goes above and beyond with their fits, chamois design and colourways (so much so, it's actually hard to choose which to go for on the site).
I tested the Ventrix LT Short Sleeves Jersey, a top designed for the summer months that's lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. This is the jersey I opted for on our 85km cycle to Brighton, and it didn’t disappoint - the moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ protection came in particularly handy. The Magclasp QuickRelease Bib Shorts are also great, with a neatly designed magnetic quick-release system which enables you to undo the bib straps without removing your jersey. I found this a bit fiddly to begin with, but a godsend once I got the hang of it. Buy for bibs that solve a real problem rather than simply adding another piece of tech.
Jelenew
Ventrix Lt Short Sleeves Jersey
Jelenew
Magclasp Quickrelease Bib Shorts
Jelenew
Wing-Trace Lightweight Gilet
5. Mileoff
Technically not a cycling-specific brand, but a running brand that designs jerseys and sunglasses that can be worn for both running and cycling, Mileoff is a brand to have on your radar. Launched by Alice Bugeja in 2025, she’s passionate that women’s workout gear shouldn’t just be scaled-down men’s clothing. They may be a running label, but at its core, they design practical, fashion-conscious items that are useful beyond the track.
I tested the Long Sleeve Running Zip Layer and have worn it for several chillier cycles - it’s lightweight but close-fitting enough to keep you cosy, and has handy thumb holes to keep your hands warm. There is a rear pocket, but be warned, it’s on the small side, so you may need to take a backpack. I’m also a massive fan of their Photochromic Running Sunglasses and have worn them for races and long bike rides; in a clever feature, the photochromic lenses automatically adjust to changing light levels and offer UV400 protection alongside a secure, adjustable fit.
mileoff
Long Sleeve Running Zip Layer in Night Sky Navy - 6
mileoff
Soft Squishy Water Flask in Pink
mileoff
Photochromic Running Sunglasses
6. PARIA
Last but by no means least, Yorkshire-based PARIA launched in 2015 and offers a more alternative edge to the cycling clothing scene. Blending crucial technical performance with influences from art, streetwear and the outdoors, they’re a great go-to if you’re a rider who wants something less conventional.
I tested the Short Sleeve Aero Jersey from the brand and had no complaints: it’s comfortable, easy to wear, and designed with an all-important aerodynamic silhouette. Opt for PARIA if you want cycling gear that performs well but doesn’t compromise on personality.
Paria
A-01 Short Sleeve Aero Jersey (women's) - Core Pale Pink / Xs
Paria
Cap - Rip Stop Black / One Size
Paria
Cycling Socks - Pro White / S/m