These editor-approved Lulu Guinness gifts will outlast a bunch of flowers
Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, birthdays, or even for yourself
Few tasks are easier than buying a gift. But buying a good gift is where the challenge comes in. Yes, you could find flowers at the petrol station, pick up a chic(ish)-looking candle at the supermarket, or perhaps splash the cash on a perfume you have no idea whether they’ll actually like – and all will be met with a weak ‘thank you’. But adding a little extra thought to your item will actually bring your lucky recipient real joy. And if you're after a real statement-maker, there's one British brand that offers that by the bucketload: Lulu Guinness.
Home to the famous flower basket bags (that will last much longer than your regular blooms, FYI), iconic Luna lip jewellery, and a splattering of fun accessories – think bag charms, scarves, and even an adorable cardholder – the playful brand is perfect for those who like to have a little fun with fashion. So, with Mother’s Day right around the corner, what better time to practice those gift giving skills?
After all, those who are witty are often the hardest to buy for, and few people can crack a joke at our own expense quite like a mum figure. No matter if that's the woman who birthed you, the person who raised you, a sister who always steered you in the right direction, or perhaps a friend who offered motherly advice when you needed it most. And, of course, you could always just treat yourself. Just take a look below.
Take a look at our favourite Lulu Guinness gifts
For the flower lover who has a fun sense of style, Lulu's forever flowers are sure to go down a treat – and there's no watering required.
If your lucky recipient is a big fan of jewellery, why not try another Lulu Guinness icon? This lip-shaped pendant is sure to liven up any outfit.
Bag charms are having a huge moment and few are more adorable than this phonebox pick. Also, it's a sweet reminder for anyone who has spent time in London.
This denim basket bag is a new addition to the famous flower basket collection, adding a modern touch to the fan-favourite. If she's not a regular mum, but a cool mum, this is sure to go down a treat.
You can never go wrong with a classic woollen scarf, and this Lulu Guinness find proves exactly that. Plus, the vibrant red shade will liven up any wardrobe, scoring easy styling points.
Of course, you know by now that Lulu Guinness is the go-to place for statement bags. Yet if flowers aren't quite her thing, why not try an edgier shape? These lips are sure to be quite the statement piece.
I like to think of the Luna lips collection as a forever kiss, which makes the jewellery so much sweeter. Complete with a small ruby stone, this ring is a touch more special.
Yes, your mum may already have a cardholder, but none are sure to be as adorable as this one. Fun yet fashionable – the best kind of gift.
We've seen the necklace, the ring, and now it's time for the earrings. So, if your lucky recipient is more into her studs, consider this your chic solution.
The best part about the forever flower bags is that they come in a wide range of styles, meaning you can probably buy mum's favourite variety in bag form. Plus, with pretty faux pearl detailing, the lily of the valley find feels particularly sleek.
