Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week
Plus, where you can shop their exact looks
Last weekend marked London Fashion Week, where all the UK’s most talented designers showcased their SS24 collections, giving editors, industry professionals and influencers a sneak peak into the top trends and stand out pieces we’ll be lusting after in the upcoming season.
Taking note, of course, were the Marie Claire fashion team: Editor-in-chief, Andrea Thompson, Editor, Sunil Makan, and Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone, who headed to the shows to see what the designers had to offer. But, while their eyes may have been on the catwalks, we were equally as obsessed with what they were wearing.
After all, in recent years, fashion month has become not only about the catwalks, but also the well-dressed guests who take to the city in their best street style looks. For the Marie Claire team that meant elegant tailoring, sports luxe inspired additions and chic neutral tones, although they didn’t shy away from statement pops of dopamine inducing brights and delicate printed styles too.
Want to see more? Scroll down to see exactly what the team wore, as well as where you can shop their exact pieces. And, if you’re wondering what took place on the catwalks, here are all the standout moments from LFW SS24.
EDITOR IN CHIEF, ANDREA THOMPSON
Day 1: Zimmermann Dress + Di Minno Flats
Day 2: AJE Dress + Sandro Boots
Day 3: Mango Jacket, Ralph Lauren Shirt + Zimmermann Skirt
Day 4: Philip Plein Blazer, Zimmermann Shirt + Whistles Skirt
Editor, Sunil Makan
Day 2: Our Legacy T-shirt, Jeans + Toga Virilis Boots
Day 4: Nanushka Jacket, Acne Jeans + Salomon Trainers
Fashion editor, Penny Goldstone
Day 1: Whistles Dress, Jeans + JW Pei Bag
Day 2: Rodebjer Co-rd + Prada Bag
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
