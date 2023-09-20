Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week

Plus, where you can shop their exact looks

Marie Claire Editors LFW SS24
(Image credit: Future)
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
Last weekend marked London Fashion Week, where all the UK’s most talented designers showcased their SS24 collections, giving editors, industry professionals and influencers a sneak peak into the top trends and stand out pieces we’ll be lusting after in the upcoming season. 

Taking note, of course, were the Marie Claire fashion team: Editor-in-chief, Andrea Thompson, Editor, Sunil Makan, and Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone, who headed to the shows to see what the designers had to offer. But, while their eyes may have been on the catwalks, we were equally as obsessed with what they were wearing. 

After all, in recent years, fashion month has become not only about the catwalks, but also the well-dressed guests who take to the city in their best street style looks. For the Marie Claire team that meant elegant tailoring, sports luxe inspired additions and chic neutral tones, although they didn’t shy away from statement pops of dopamine inducing brights and delicate printed styles too.

Want to see more? Scroll down to see exactly what the team wore, as well as where you can shop their exact pieces. And, if you’re wondering what took place on the catwalks, here are all the standout moments from LFW SS24.

EDITOR IN CHIEF, ANDREA THOMPSON

Day 1: Zimmermann Dress + Di Minno Flats

Andrea Thompson LFW SS24 Zimermann Dress

(Image credit: Future)

GUCCI EYEWEAR GG D-frame acetate sunglasses
Gucci Eyewear GG D-frame Acetate Sunglasses

ZIMMERMANN Luminosity belted floral-print silk-satin maxi dress
Zimmermann Luminosity Belted Floral-print Maxi Dress

Di Minno Lea
Di Minno Lea


Day 2: AJE Dress + Sandro Boots

Andrea Thompson LFW SS24 AJE Dress

(Image credit: Future)

Aje Bonnie Knot Sleeve Midi Dress
Aje Bonnie Knot Sleeve Midi Dress

Mango Short-handle shoulder bag
Mango Short-handle Shoulder Bag

Sandro Liam leather Chelsea boots
Sandro Liam leather Chelsea boots

Day 3: Mango Jacket, Ralph Lauren Shirt + Zimmermann Skirt

Andrea Thompson LFW SS24 Mango jacket and Zimermann Skirt

(Image credit: Future)

Mango Padded shoulder jacket
Mango Padded shoulder jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed-Fit Cotton Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed-Fit Cotton Shirt

Zimermann Tulle midi skirt
Zimmermann Tulle midi skirt

Day 4: Philip Plein Blazer, Zimmermann Shirt + Whistles Skirt

Andrea Thompson LFW SS24 Blazer and leather skirt

(Image credit: Future)

Philipp Plein double-breasted satin blazer
Philipp Plein Double-breasted Satin Blazer

Boden Ruffle Neck Silk Top
Boden Ruffle Neck Silk Top

Whistles JAMIE LEATHER MIDI SKIRT
Whistles Jamie Leather Midi Skirt

Editor, Sunil Makan

Day 2: Our Legacy T-shirt, Jeans + Toga Virilis Boots

Andrea Thompson LFW SS24 AJE Dress

(Image credit: Future)

Our Legacy New Box Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Our Legacy New Box Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Our Legacy Second Cut Jeans
Our Legacy Second Cut Jeans

Toga Virilis Men
Toga Virilis Men's Black 50mm Zip-front Leather Boots

Day 4: Nanushka Jacket, Acne Jeans + Salomon Trainers

Sunil Makan LFW SS24 Nanushka Jacket and Acne Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

Nanushka Rhys Wool And Silk-Blend Jacket
Nanushka Rhys Wool And Silk-Blend Jacket

Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans
Acne Studios River Slim Tapered Jeans

Salomon XT-Slate Advanced
Salomon XT-Slate Advanced

Fashion editor, Penny Goldstone

Day 1: Whistles Dress, Jeans + JW Pei Bag 

Penny Goldstone at LFW SS24 in Denim co-ord

(Image credit: Future)

Whistles Denim Bodice Striped Dress
Whistles Denim Bodice Striped Dress

Whistles Patchwork Vertical Stripe Jeans
Whistles Patchwork Vertical Stripe Jeans

JW Pei Abacas Top Handle Bag
JW Pei Abacas Top Handle Bag

Day 2: Rodebjer Co-rd + Prada Bag

Penny Goldstone at LFW SS24 in red co-ord

(Image credit: Future)

Rodebjer Rigoletto corset top
Rodebjer Rigoletto Corset Top

Rodebjer Astoria tailored skirt
Rodebjer Astoria Tailored Skirt

Prada Cleo leather shoulder bag
Prada Cleo Leather Shoulder Bag

