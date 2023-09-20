Here's everything our editors wore to London Fashion Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last weekend marked London Fashion Week, where all the UK’s most talented designers showcased their SS24 collections, giving editors, industry professionals and influencers a sneak peak into the top trends and stand out pieces we’ll be lusting after in the upcoming season.

Taking note, of course, were the Marie Claire fashion team: Editor-in-chief, Andrea Thompson, Editor, Sunil Makan, and Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone, who headed to the shows to see what the designers had to offer. But, while their eyes may have been on the catwalks, we were equally as obsessed with what they were wearing.

After all, in recent years, fashion month has become not only about the catwalks, but also the well-dressed guests who take to the city in their best street style looks. For the Marie Claire team that meant elegant tailoring, sports luxe inspired additions and chic neutral tones, although they didn’t shy away from statement pops of dopamine inducing brights and delicate printed styles too.

Want to see more? Scroll down to see exactly what the team wore, as well as where you can shop their exact pieces. And, if you’re wondering what took place on the catwalks, here are all the standout moments from LFW SS24.

EDITOR IN CHIEF, ANDREA THOMPSON

Day 1: Zimmermann Dress + Di Minno Flats

(Image credit: Future)

Day 2: AJE Dress + Sandro Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Day 3: Mango Jacket, Ralph Lauren Shirt + Zimmermann Skirt

(Image credit: Future)

Day 4: Philip Plein Blazer, Zimmermann Shirt + Whistles Skirt

(Image credit: Future)

Editor, Sunil Makan

Day 2: Our Legacy T-shirt, Jeans + Toga Virilis Boots

(Image credit: Future)

Day 4: Nanushka Jacket, Acne Jeans + Salomon Trainers

(Image credit: Future)

Fashion editor, Penny Goldstone

Day 1: Whistles Dress, Jeans + JW Pei Bag

(Image credit: Future)

Day 2: Rodebjer Co-rd + Prada Bag