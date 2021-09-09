Kitri is launching a deadstock collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For its latest collection, KITRI is taking an even more sustainable approach to new season dressing, by creating a line of dresses made entirely from deadstock, meaning fabrics left over from previous collections, which would otherwise go to waste.

Its bestselling Harlow and Persephone dresses are therefore reimagined in archival prints and colours, including black floral, berry spot, green cow print and pink ‘sungod’ satin.

The line of nine dresses is available to buy now at KITRI, with prices starting at just £135 for the mini dresses. Style them now with chunky loafers, and add a track sole boot and oversized cardigan in the colder months.

Sustainability is one of the pillars of the fashion label, which has in the past introduced made-to-order collections, only creating styles that were pre-ordered by clients, to avoid overproducing clothes.

Founder Haeni Kim previously told Paradise Row, ‘Limited quantities mean we can really take a tight control of our responsive business model as well, we only produce what our customers want and need and only replenish when there is demand for it. It can vary from 25 to 100 to 200 but, ultimately, the customer decides what we produce.’