The sweet story behind Kate Middleton’s new gold hoops

Kate Middleton just stepped out in the perfect green coat while visiting Wales on St David’s Day – and hinting about her house move with Prince William.

The Duchess accessorised very simply with a pair of delicate gold hoops, which are by independent Welsh jewellery Hayley Jones, whose brand is called Spells of Love.

It’s a bit of a tradition for Kate to support local designers on official outings, so it’s telling that she wore these hoops on St David’s Day, while in Wales.

And it turns out it isn’t the first time she has worn the designer either. Hayley told us, ‘I reached out to her stylist a while ago not expecting any response. Every item the Duchess has worn has sold out instantly, it has been so amazing to reach so many customers from countries I would have never expected would have heard of my small brand. I am incredibly grateful and honoured.’

The latest addition to Kate’s jewellery collection (she already owns the brand’s Alia hoops and double strand beaded necklace) are the medium twist hoops, which cost just £60 and which you can pre-order now.

‘All our jewellery is small-batch produced and handcrafted from Recycled 18K Gold Vermeil and ethically sourced stones. I’m proud that all our makers are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, as ethical manufacturing is super important to the work we do here. Each piece is designed and ethically crafted with love and intention,’ adds Hayley.