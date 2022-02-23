This is where you can buy Kate Middleton’s casual jacket

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is on the second day of her solo tour of Denmark, and while yesterday she opted for a chic attire – including this sustainable pearl necklace – to visit Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, today she went way more casual.

Why? Because the Duchess visited Stenurten Forest Kindergarten this morning, and the outing required her to build a campfire and do other outdoorsy activities.

So it’s only natural she recycled one of her favourite wax jackets, by British brand Seeland. Kate’s khaki version cost £209 and is old season so you can’t buy it anymore, however there’s a virtually identical one on the site for just £150, which you can purchase below.

To keep her feet dry, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for her trusted low Blundstone boots, which cost £170.

She finished off her look with a cosy white rollneck jumper and a pair of skinny jeans.

Kate is expected to return to the UK later this week.