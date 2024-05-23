Jennifer Lopez can't stop wearing these trainers and now I need them
Quiet luxury at its fines
We all know no one does red carpet dressing like Jennifer Lopez - her Grammys outfit was the whole reason Google Images was invented after all. Then there was that iconic Schiaparelli Met Gala dress which took over 800 hours to create.
But I much prefer JLo's off-duty looks, where she embraces quiet luxury a little more. Well, I say quiet, but we've all noticed that impressive Birkin bag collection.
Expensive designer bag aside, the entrepreneur has actually been loving a particular pair of trainers that is surprisingly affordable, and I very much need them in my life.
I'm referring to the Tree Flyer 2 by Allbirds, a sustainable trainer label based in LA, which specialises in footwear made from planet-friendly, natural materials and who hopes to get its carbon footprint to near zero by 2025.
Jennifer in fact owns the style in several colourways, including white and peach, which she's worn several times while out and about in LA over the past few months.
Fully embracing the athleisure trend, the actor often wears hers with leggings and crop tops, or pristine white joggers and loose t-shirts as pictured above. Or, she sometimes elevates them with a faux-fur coat and a Birkin bag. Because this is JLo after all...
Here's how to emulate her look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
I recently went back to a classic 00s beauty product to give my hair added texture and now wonder why I ever stopped using it
Hello beachy waves
By Tori Crowther
-
I tried sumo squats for a week and they might just be my favourite squat alternative - here’s why
Did you know: it can target more muscles than a traditional squat?
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
I've always considered this men's fragrance the best of the best—and Timothée Chalamet just confirmed it
A new campaign sees the actor star in a short film by Martin Scorsese
By Shannon Lawlor