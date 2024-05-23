Jennifer Lopez can't stop wearing these trainers and now I need them

We all know no one does red carpet dressing like Jennifer Lopez - her Grammys outfit was the whole reason Google Images was invented after all. Then there was that iconic Schiaparelli Met Gala dress which took over 800 hours to create.

But I much prefer JLo's off-duty looks, where she embraces quiet luxury a little more. Well, I say quiet, but we've all noticed that impressive Birkin bag collection.

Expensive designer bag aside, the entrepreneur has actually been loving a particular pair of trainers that is surprisingly affordable, and I very much need them in my life.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm referring to the Tree Flyer 2 by Allbirds, a sustainable trainer label based in LA, which specialises in footwear made from planet-friendly, natural materials and who hopes to get its carbon footprint to near zero by 2025.

Jennifer in fact owns the style in several colourways, including white and peach, which she's worn several times while out and about in LA over the past few months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fully embracing the athleisure trend, the actor often wears hers with leggings and crop tops, or pristine white joggers and loose t-shirts as pictured above. Or, she sometimes elevates them with a faux-fur coat and a Birkin bag. Because this is JLo after all...

Here's how to emulate her look.