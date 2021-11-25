I’ve found Birkenstock slides, Crocs & UGG shoes for up to 40% off

If you haven’t heard of Shoeaholics, you’re missing out. This niche shoe website stocks all your favourite shoe brands, from Birkenstock to Barbour, Crocs to UGGs and way, way more.
In case you missed it, the Black Friday sales have all started, and these include Shoeaholics, who’ve just launched a huge up to 70% off sale on its website.
Barbour Elizabeth Boot,
was £179.00, now £143.20
The Elizabeth Boots from Barbour are crafted in a soft suede with quilting detail at the heel to add a feminine twist on this classic style.
Birkenstock Arizona Birko Flor,
was £60.00, now £48.00
Get your hands on Birkenstock’s classic slides in a silver finish for 20% off, though there are plenty more colourways in the sale.
UGG W Fluff Mini Quilted,
was £170.00, now £99.00
The brand UGG happens to only produce in half sizes so please be aware that if you order a size 6, we will send you a 6.5 as this is the equivalent size. These booties are over 40% off, which is unheard of for UGG.
Carvela Jemm Elastic trainers,
was £119.00, now £59.00
Arriving with a mixed material upper, Jemm Elastic is delivered in a black hue to add a season-ready slant to your outfit. Created by Carvela, this sneaker features an elasticated branded strap around the vamp, gold-tone branding and a chunky contrast sole
The sale will run until Monday 29th November, and is across boots, heels, slippers, trainers and more, for both men and women.
There are hundreds of discounted products, but I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked the very best deals for you to shop.
Enjoy.