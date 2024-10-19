As a shopping expert, I pride myself on keeping you up to date on the hottest new fashion arrivals and doing all of the scrolling so you don't have to. From key investment pieces to party dressing pieces for upcoming occasions, the more time I can save you when shopping, the better.

Most recently, I've found myself going back time and time again to London-based label Hush. Inspired by the owner's laid-back Aussie roots with key design elements from her hometown of London, the brand prides itself on its effortless designs and capsule wardrobe pieces while continuing its journey for growth in its sustainability practices.

For autumn/winter 2024, Hush has has dropped what must be the brand's strongest collection yet. Ticking off key trends from must-have colours, prints, and textures, seamlessly interweaved across autumn wardrobe must-haves with chunky cashmere knits, wool maxi skirts, and gathered ballet flats.

But what makes this collection so great this time round, is that the brand have not only focused on quality but have made sure customers can build out entire looks in one place. Firmly cementing itself as a one-stop-shopping destination for affordable investment pieces to be worn this season and beyond.

From leopard print denim to the chicest leather jacket, and lest we forget, the iconic sweatshirt pleated skirt maxi dress, these simple yet easy-to-style pieces will make make getting ready a breeze.

So if you, like me, are looking for top-tier basics to make the most of the chillier months ahead look no further than this shopping expert's top picks.

Shop Hush New In

Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper £260 at Hush I'm very picky when it comes to high street cashmere, but this delicious chunky jumper is worth the investment.

Violet Wool Maxi Skirt £120 at Hush For those who love a maxi skirt, this A-line wool option is a great option that will take from the office to any evening event.

Jayde Italian Wool Blazer £200 at Hush I always have a textured wool blazer in my wardrobe. Style with contrasting finishes such as leather and silk satin, and if you size up and layer with a chunky knit, you won't need a coat.

Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans £90 at Hush Barrel-leg jeans are one of autumn/winter 2024's biggest denim trends, and we can't get enough. This pair is under £100 with inclusive sizing up to a size 18 and different leg length options.

Reva Ruched Leather Clutch Bag £110 at Hush This leather bag has a shoulder strap for everyday or it can be tucked in to be carried as a clutch at night.

Ana Leather Jacket £350 at Hush This leather jacket is firmly at the top of my outwear wish-list. I'll be sizing up for an oversized feel.

Harrison Pintuck Joggers £75 at Hush Style these emerald pin tuck joggers with a tailored jacket and a pair of pointy slingbacks.

Ruby Ruched Leather Ballet Flats £100 at Hush Sleek, comfortable, and ultra-chic, what more can you ask?

Gabriela Pleated Skirt Sweatshirt Dress £140 at Hush This dress made up of a sweatshirt and skirt combo will make getting dressed in the morning a breeze.

Agatha Leather Pull on Trousers £330 at Hush I always put my money into timeless leather pieces I know I will wear for years to come. These pull on leather trousers are case in point.

Blanket Stitch Scarf £50 at Hush The thick stitch trim adds interest to this simple winter warmer.