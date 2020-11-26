Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether you’re Kate Moss wading through the mud at Glastonbury or Princess Diana traipsing the countryside, there’s one British staple you need in your wardrobe: a pair of Hunter wellies.

If you’ve always wanted a pair but never quite made the plunge, a number of boots are currently 20% off in Hunter’s Black Friday shoe sale – from their classic tall wellies to fashion-forward monogrammed Chelsea styles. Their men’s collection is also 20% off if your dad’s been grumbling about his mucky boots.

These practically invincible wellies are perfect for taking on rainy days in the city or naughtily running through wheat fields, with the likes of Rihanna, Alexa Chung, Emma Watson and more seen wearing them out and about.

Some celeb favourites are even included in the sale and we’ve curated the best below.

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots in Hunter Green – was £100, now £80 (20% off)

Princess Diana had a matte version of these classic green boots and they remain just as stylish today as they did on her. View Deal

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Wellington Boots in Firth Deep Green – was £95, now £76 (20% off)

The likes of Kate Moss and Ellie Goulding prefer these boots in black, but sadly they aren’t included in the sale. This shade is probably about as close as you can get to it though (plus they’re cheaper). View Deal

Hunter Women’s Original Exploded Logo Chelsea Boots – was £95, now £76 (20% off)

As Y2K trends remain fashionable amongst the TikTok crowd, logomania seems like it’s going to be here for a little while. View Deal