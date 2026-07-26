Sandals get all the attention in the summer months, naturally, but there's another contender for shoe of the season this July. Not gladiators, which didn't even get much airtime in The Odyssey, not flip-flops, but closed-toe mules that mean you don't even have to redo your pedicure.

The "French" way to do a mule—which has a backless silhouette and either a strap of leather to create a sandal or a closed-toe upper—is with the smallest of heels, giving your calves a petit lift that looks particularly good with any length of skirt or ankle-cropped trousers. Influencer Sabina Socol teamed hers, a checkered mule by Chanel, with a linen co-ord and the finest gold chain encircling her right ankle.

A mule lends itself to fashion's current mood—ladylike and more than a little Parisian—which you can see to full effect on the catwalks of Chanel. For AW26, Matthieu Blazy chose the mule as one of his key styles ahead of the next season, with two-tone styles made of patent leather (the monochrome version, complete with a contrast emerald heel, was a favourite).

Chanel AW26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But the very nature of a mule—often almond-toed to create a sleek cut on the foot—means that you don't need to wear a heeled version to look elegant (especially if you prefer a flat in the warmer months). Flat mules were the favourite sandal alternative at Paris's Haute Couture Week, with show-goers making their way around the city in closed-toe mules in mushroom suede or monogrammed leather. An office-appropriate option is also a backless loafer—a mule by another name!—that's just as preppy and versatile as its closed-heel counterpart (Miista's Gianna buckled mules will have back-to-school energy with a ribbed sock in September).

A mule, especially a black leather version, can be treated like an everyday sandal, finishing an outfit with no fuss except a minimal flourish. A more statement mule on the other hand—Reformation's tiger-striped, "snip-toe" mule is the one you want—can be used to add extra spice to a lace-trimmed skirt or pair of silky balloon trousers.

Shop the Best Closed-Toe Mules for Summer