When Hailey Bieber posted a picture on "Rhode Island" (get it?), she did so wearing a pair of flip-flops from what might be the brand of summer 2026: STAUD. The Freja leather sandals—a barely-there thong with a 6cm heel that feels somewhere between naughty and nice—is a fitting symbol of a brand that found a following courtesy of its handbags (and still does) but has now built its ready-to-wear to be similarly formidable.

STAUD is summer, summer is STAUD. That is the impression you get from its tagged images on Instagram, whether it's a little beaded purse adding interest to butter yellow capri pants on Whitney Port, or a lime silk kaftan on Blair Eadie, its zesty shade contrasting with her peach background.

It's also managed to position itself as enviably vacation-adjacent; the brand that's ideal for the "holiday" version of you. Take its collaboration with Da Adolfo, a famous seafood restaurant in Positano. Featuring the eatery's motif that runs along the bottom of its umbrellas—a red fish—on garments such as cheerfully-striped rugby shirts, swimsuits and crocheted bucket hats, you can almost taste the salt in the air just scrolling through the collection on Net-a-Porter. The Instagram comments summed up the pairing: "Such a vibe!!!!", "Summer, distilled ❤️" and "Heaven."

The "out-of-office" section of your wardrobe can't take up too much real estate, but the point about this collection is that weaving a piece into your everyday life—a straw bag shaped like a fish, say, or a square-necked sundress decorated with cascades of studs—will instantly pick up your mood.

And if the novelty bags or beaded flip-flops don't feel "useful" enough, STAUD's summer dresses are truly unparalleled. For wedding-guest season, the brand's minimal red column dress—its strapless neckline and shade of pomodoro means it's impossible to ignore—will serve excellently well (Blair Eadie's trick is to pair a bold dress with an even bolder necklace, FYI). Daytime calls for something airy and easy to pair with straw baskets and sandals. Enter STAUD's Margi, a pleated cotton-poplin sundress available in white, black, burgundy and vanilla.

Never felt like summer was "you"? STAUD might have something to say about that.

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