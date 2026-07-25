As this year is starting to prove, summer in the UK is drastically underrated—and I say that holding my hands up as someone who has spent the past two years travelling the world to get away from it. How wrong I was. Although, with barely-there air con, sweaty public transport and office dress codes that stretch from cool and casual to suited and sharp, it is tempting to stay within the comfort zone of the same three outfits on rotation. Which, when the internet is increasingly having fun with fashion, feels a shame to say the least.

So I bring you five summer-in-the-city outfits for inspiration. Some you can wear to work; some that will see you through the school run, the weekly shop and lunch with a friend; and some that will carry you into the evening. Depending on your workplace, they could do double or triple duty. Each offering something a little more exciting than your go-to linen trousers, vest top and flip flops. We only get a few weeks of sunshine, after all, so best make them count.

There are a few themes that run throughout, though. Accessories help build interest, whether that's a minimalist cord necklace or a statement earring. Strong flashes of colour can easily add personality. And a handful of focal pieces can make any wardrobe feel that bit more fun. Scroll on for our summer moodboard.

5 Summer-in-the-City Outfits to Recreate Now

Picnic Blanket Skirt + White Shirt

A statement skirt has a way of making many an outfit feel far more exciting, whether you pair it with a shirt, a trusty tee or a simple vest top. Statement earrings and a bold bag sway it towards evening; flip flops and a tote take it back to daytime. Consider it a key piece for easy, impactful outfit-building.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff £100 at WNU With Nothing Underneath is the shirt brand trusted by every Fashion Editor I know. This 100% cotton style is a true staple. AEYDE Amara Metallic Leather Sandals £410 at Net-a-Porter I own three pairs of Aeyde shoes and they're incredibly comfortable. This strappy sandal works just as well for evenings as it does during the day with jeans or trousers. Magda Butrym Julia Satin Shoulder Bag in Red £760 at MyTheresa A red satin bag will become the focal piece of many an outfit, especially with the floral detailing on this Magda Butrym design. Anthropologie Metal Fringe Drop Earrings £48 at Anthropologie These lightweight earrings will add a good dose of extra oomph to even casual looks. ZARA Limited Edition Fringed Structured Skirt £120 at eBay I have scoured the internet and no skirt comes close to this Zara style in terms of design. It's already sold-out, so you'll have to turn your attention to resale sites to get your hands on it. Good luck!

White Dress + Straw Tote

If you're an eagle-eyed Marie Claire reader, you've probably spotted this Róhe white midi dress a fair few times in our articles—though, predictably, it's now sold out. So I've found an alternative that works just as well for the office as it does the weekend, especially when paired with statement sunglasses and a straw tote.

Jimmy Fairly UK The Capas £139 at Jimmy Fairly Thick-rimmed statement sunglasses instantly add a layer of cool to any outfit and Jimmy Fairly is the brand some of the best-dressed women turn to. Reiss Raffia-Effect Cut-Out Tote Bag in Natural £110 at Reiss Even if you're in the centre of a city and far from the beach, a simple raffia bag will make you feel more like summer has truly arrived. Monica Vinader Sterling Silver Aria Cord Necklace £169 at Harrods This silver cord sterling silver necklace will work just as well with a dress as it will swimwear, a simple tee or a more extravagantly printed fit. Proenza Schouler White Label Drawstring-Hem Sleeveless Dress £172 at Farfetch This 100% cotton parachute dress is currently on sale with a hefty 65% discount, which isn't all too common for Proenza Schouler pieces. A.Emery Kinto Leather Thong Sandals in Brown £150 at MyTheresa Consider a pair of leather flip flops the cornerstone of any summer shoe collection. A.Emery is beloved by many a fashion fan for expert craftsmanship and small design twists on classic shapes. Dinny Hall Sterling Silver Double Bangle Bracelet £275 at Liberty Even if you aren't a big jewellery fan, a simple silver bangle stack will add an extra layer to any outfit.

Cargo Shorts + Crochet

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Yes, a dress is one easy option for summer evenings in the city—but this cargo shorts look feels infinitely cooler. With its ties to 00s style and a trend clash of khaki and crochet, it's the contrast that keeps it unexpected yet eye-catching.