I've Spent Weeks Spotting the Chicest Summer Workwear Outfits—These 5 Are What I'll Copy Next
Bold prints, picnic blanket-style skirts and khaki shorts you can even wear to work, included.
As this year is starting to prove, summer in the UK is drastically underrated—and I say that holding my hands up as someone who has spent the past two years travelling the world to get away from it. How wrong I was. Although, with barely-there air con, sweaty public transport and office dress codes that stretch from cool and casual to suited and sharp, it is tempting to stay within the comfort zone of the same three outfits on rotation. Which, when the internet is increasingly having fun with fashion, feels a shame to say the least.
So I bring you five summer-in-the-city outfits for inspiration. Some you can wear to work; some that will see you through the school run, the weekly shop and lunch with a friend; and some that will carry you into the evening. Depending on your workplace, they could do double or triple duty. Each offering something a little more exciting than your go-to linen trousers, vest top and flip flops. We only get a few weeks of sunshine, after all, so best make them count.
There are a few themes that run throughout, though. Accessories help build interest, whether that's a minimalist cord necklace or a statement earring. Strong flashes of colour can easily add personality. And a handful of focal pieces can make any wardrobe feel that bit more fun. Scroll on for our summer moodboard.
5 Summer-in-the-City Outfits to Recreate Now
Picnic Blanket Skirt + White Shirt
A statement skirt has a way of making many an outfit feel far more exciting, whether you pair it with a shirt, a trusty tee or a simple vest top. Statement earrings and a bold bag sway it towards evening; flip flops and a tote take it back to daytime. Consider it a key piece for easy, impactful outfit-building.
White Dress + Straw Tote
If you're an eagle-eyed Marie Claire reader, you've probably spotted this Róhe white midi dress a fair few times in our articles—though, predictably, it's now sold out. So I've found an alternative that works just as well for the office as it does the weekend, especially when paired with statement sunglasses and a straw tote.
Cargo Shorts + Crochet
Yes, a dress is one easy option for summer evenings in the city—but this cargo shorts look feels infinitely cooler. With its ties to 00s style and a trend clash of khaki and crochet, it's the contrast that keeps it unexpected yet eye-catching.
Earlier this year, I flagged the safari trend as a key one to note this summer. Cargo shorts are one core component.