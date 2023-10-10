The sold-out Gap jumper had 20m views on TikTok

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You know an item is worth having when it's had over 20 million views on TikTok. Introducing the Gap striped jumper which sold out after going viral.

Made of 100% cotton, it came in a chic navy and cream colourway and with a high neck, making it the perfect cosy and versatile knitwear for the autumn/winter season.

Now the good news is that not only has it been re-stocked for AW23, it now also comes in a new brown and black pattern as well as the classic navy on cream and cream on navy stripes.

Although it started off as a fashion industry secret, the jumper's popularity soon spilled onto the social media platform, garnering millions of views.

It's easy to see why it's turned so many heads. It comes in a slightly oversized fit with dropped shoulders and wide sleeves, giving it an overall French girl chic feel.

Plus it's super versatile, looking equally great with faded denim jeans and trainers as it does with a slip skirt and heels. Timeless knitwear is always a good investment, especially when it's this affordable.

You'll probably get more wear out of the navy and cream versions, however the brown colourway is bang on trend for the new season, so why not get all three?