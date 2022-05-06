The GANNI x SCHOLL collection is perfect for next week’s heatwave

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I don’t want to get you too excited, but it looks like there’s a heatwave on the way, and I’ve found the perfect collection for it. Introduce the Ganni x Scholl collaboration, which includes five paired-back styles you’ll want to wear on rotation.

Now I know Scholl doesn’t scream sexy, but I promise these shoes are. They celebrate the brand’s most iconic model, the Pescura, by re-imagining it in signature Ganni prints, including florals, checks and a monogram print, all in a retro colourway.

The Pescura was first launched in the 60s and has enjoyed a cult status ever since, thanks to its simple design and small heel, meaning ultimate comfort for the wearer.

With both brands sharing the commitment to more circularity in fashion, the new iteration of the original wooden sandal is handmade in Italy by an artisan family production,

with fabric made of 100% certified organic cotton. The lining consists of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester and the sole is made of manmade rubber andFSCouncil certified wood.

A statement from the brands read, ‘As a first for SCHOLL, the collab will also apply Provenance’s supply chain transparency technology to disclose information about suppliers, the origin of the products and the impact of the materials via both brand’s websites. This initiative is part of GANNI’s wish to push sustainability practices forward in the industry through information sharing with collaborators.”

The Ganni x Scholl collection is available to shop now, with each style priced at £150.