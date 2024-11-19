I'm about to tell you why capes make every outfit that little bit chicer

There's something inherently costume-y about capes. Often associated with fairytale princesses, superheroes or villains, it's no surprise they've often been considered, well, naff.

They enjoyed a brief revival in the Autumn/Winter 2017 collections, courtesy of designers like Mulberry and Temperley, before quietly fading away again. Until now, and believe me, the Autumn/Winter 2024 iteration of the trend is the complete opposite to naff. In fact, capes have never been so cool.

We first saw some capes trickle into last year’s Winter collections at the likes of Coperni and Michael Kors, but this season, they completely took over, with styles to suit all tastes - from sporty to demure.

There was a checked coat at Balmain, a chocolate coat dress at Bottega Veneta, a vinyl layered coat at Chloé and a 60s-inspired short black cape at Celine. It wasn’t just outerwear that got the cape treatment though, with dresses and tops given extra depth by the addition of them at Bora Aksu and Batsheva.

The power of the cape lies in its ability to make any outfit look chic and modern - as long as you invest in classic colour ways such as black, navy, camel and cream, and focus on minimal silhouettes. I personally think that maxi lengths look a bit gimmicky, so for something more wearable day-to-day, it's best to invest in shorter styles.

From a practical point of view, you don't have to worry about creasing a newly ironed shirt, or not being able to squeeze in a chunky jumper. Just throw a cape on over your favourite jeans, knitted dress or oversized suit and you're ready to go.

Keep scrolling to shop the very best capes of the season.

Shop best capes

& Other Stories, Asymmetric Wool Cape £275 at & Other Stories You can't go wrong with this super classic, yet modern style.

Chloe, knee-length cape £3,335 at Chloe I fell in love with all of the capes seen on the runway at Chloe, but this classic style is the most versatile.

Ducie, Rose Leather Jacket £850 at Ducie Part cape, part leather jacket, this style strikes the perfect compromise between the two.

COS, Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape £135 at COS COS offers a slightly more casual take on the cape trend.

Celine, cloche cape in wool £3,650 at Celine This cape will effortlessly take you from day to night.

Zara, Knit Cape Coat £49.99 at Zara This classic cut from Zara comes with a waitlist, so be sure to head straight to the checkout as soon as it comes back in stock.

JW ANDERSON, Cape-Effect Leather and Suede Bomber Jacket £795 at Net-A-Porter This hybrid jacket is the cool-girl outerwear of choice.

Karen Millen, Popper Detail Knit Cape £107.40 at Karen Millen Layer this style over a chunky knitted dress.

John Lewis, Wool Blend Belt Tie Cape Coat £199 at John Lewis This versatile cape coat will look great over wide leg jeans and a rollneck jumper.

Pull & Bear, Cape Coat £59.99 at Pull & Bear The drape on this coat can be worn in several different ways, so you'll never get tired of the style.