I'm about to tell you why capes make every outfit that little bit chicer

The unexpected revival

best capes from the runway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in Features

There's something inherently costume-y about capes. Often associated with fairytale princesses, superheroes or villains, it's no surprise they've often been considered, well, naff.

They enjoyed a brief revival in the Autumn/Winter 2017 collections, courtesy of designers like Mulberry and Temperley, before quietly fading away again. Until now, and believe me, the Autumn/Winter 2024 iteration of the trend is the complete opposite to naff. In fact, capes have never been so cool.

We first saw some capes trickle into last year’s Winter collections at the likes of Coperni and Michael Kors, but this season, they completely took over, with styles to suit all tastes - from sporty to demure.

There was a checked coat at Balmain, a chocolate coat dress at Bottega Veneta, a vinyl layered coat at Chloé and a 60s-inspired short black cape at Celine. It wasn’t just outerwear that got the cape treatment though, with dresses and tops given extra depth by the addition of them at Bora Aksu and Batsheva.

The power of the cape lies in its ability to make any outfit look chic and modern - as long as you invest in classic colour ways such as black, navy, camel and cream, and focus on minimal silhouettes. I personally think that maxi lengths look a bit gimmicky, so for something more wearable day-to-day, it's best to invest in shorter styles.

From a practical point of view, you don't have to worry about creasing a newly ironed shirt, or not being able to squeeze in a chunky jumper. Just throw a cape on over your favourite jeans, knitted dress or oversized suit and you're ready to go.

Keep scrolling to shop the very best capes of the season.

Shop best capes

Asymmetric Wool Cape
& Other Stories, Asymmetric Wool Cape

You can't go wrong with this super classic, yet modern style.

Chloe beige knee-length cape
Chloe, knee-length cape

I fell in love with all of the capes seen on the runway at Chloe, but this classic style is the most versatile.

Rose Leather Jacket
Ducie, Rose Leather Jacket

Part cape, part leather jacket, this style strikes the perfect compromise between the two.

Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape
COS, Double-Faced Merino Wool Cape

COS offers a slightly more casual take on the cape trend.

caline black cape
Celine, cloche cape in wool

This cape will effortlessly take you from day to night.

Knit Cape Coat
Zara, Knit Cape Coat

This classic cut from Zara comes with a waitlist, so be sure to head straight to the checkout as soon as it comes back in stock.

Cape-Effect Leather and Suede Bomber Jacket
JW ANDERSON, Cape-Effect Leather and Suede Bomber Jacket

This hybrid jacket is the cool-girl outerwear of choice.

Popper Detail Knit Cape
Karen Millen, Popper Detail Knit Cape

Layer this style over a chunky knitted dress.

John Lewis Wool Blend Belt Tie Cape Coat, Sand
John Lewis, Wool Blend Belt Tie Cape Coat

This versatile cape coat will look great over wide leg jeans and a rollneck jumper.

Cape Coat
Pull & Bear, Cape Coat

The drape on this coat can be worn in several different ways, so you'll never get tired of the style.

Oversized Trenchcoat Cape
& Other Stories, Oversized Trenchcoat Cape

Take the trend into Spring with this more lightweight, trenchcoat cape.

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest