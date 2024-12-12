Finding ski gear that's both practical and stylish is no mean feat, but Free People's seasonal collection ticks every single box

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Free People. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

The time to invest in stylish ski wear is finally upon us, but scouting out pieces that deliver on practicality and comfort whilst looking good is no mean feat. Whether you're a hardened black slope skier or prefer to take it easy with some smoother runs and hot chocolate breaks, it is essential that you're kitted out properly—and there's one brand that can be trusted to deliver on every front.

Free People's ski collection is designed to help you take on the snow in ultra-technical gear with professional-level detail, without compromising on colour and flare. The best ski wear on the market will help you to battle against the elements without forcing you to lose your personal style, which is why FP Movement gear gets my vote every time.

(Image credit: Free People)

Gone are the days of desperately accessorising your basic, plain snow-friendly pieces to make them feel more *you*. Free People has done all the hard work for you and combined high-quality, reliable ski gear with trendy motifs and patterns that will liven up your collection—and plenty of it can be worn off the slopes during the winter months too.

Whilst your best ski jackets double up as chic winter outerwear, Free People base layers and accessories will quickly become your most-worn loungewear of the season. Trust me, these are investment pieces you'll turn to year after year.

Featuring pieces designed with the highest level of moisture protection, preventing water, rain and snow from permeating the fabric to keep you dry, as well as down-filled cosy coats to keep out the chill, these are items that are worth every penny.

Style and warmth have never gone so effortlessly hand-in-hand.

Shop the FP Movement Ski Collection

Mountain High Puffer Ski Jacket View at Free People