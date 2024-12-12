Finding ski gear that's both practical and stylish is no mean feat, but Free People's seasonal collection ticks every single box
I'll take one of everything
The time to invest in stylish ski wear is finally upon us, but scouting out pieces that deliver on practicality and comfort whilst looking good is no mean feat. Whether you're a hardened black slope skier or prefer to take it easy with some smoother runs and hot chocolate breaks, it is essential that you're kitted out properly—and there's one brand that can be trusted to deliver on every front.
Free People's ski collection is designed to help you take on the snow in ultra-technical gear with professional-level detail, without compromising on colour and flare. The best ski wear on the market will help you to battle against the elements without forcing you to lose your personal style, which is why FP Movement gear gets my vote every time.
Gone are the days of desperately accessorising your basic, plain snow-friendly pieces to make them feel more *you*. Free People has done all the hard work for you and combined high-quality, reliable ski gear with trendy motifs and patterns that will liven up your collection—and plenty of it can be worn off the slopes during the winter months too.
Whilst your best ski jackets double up as chic winter outerwear, Free People base layers and accessories will quickly become your most-worn loungewear of the season. Trust me, these are investment pieces you'll turn to year after year.
Featuring pieces designed with the highest level of moisture protection, preventing water, rain and snow from permeating the fabric to keep you dry, as well as down-filled cosy coats to keep out the chill, these are items that are worth every penny.
Style and warmth have never gone so effortlessly hand-in-hand.
Shop the FP Movement Ski Collection
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Everything you need to know about the new PEUGEOT E-5008
This new offering from PEUGEOT is the zero-emissions version of the Peugeot 5008
By Lauren Hughes
-
I've spoken to top PTs - 5 intermediate resistance band workouts that'll level up your full-body sessions
The not-so-secret secret to getting stronger at home.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
I just got the cool-girl iteration of curtain bangs cut in—here's why I think you should too
It's the 'it' fringe of the moment, and I've got the ultimate inspiration
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Christmas gifts so fun and unique, even the pickiest kids will be thrilled
The ultimate gift guide for kids that have everything
By Florrie Thomas
-
These are the best Cyber Monday handbag deals: get discounts on Balenciaga, Mulberry, The Row, and more
There's never been a better time to invest
By Penny Goldstone
-
Reformation's Cyber Monday sale is now up to 25% off site wide- and we've handpicked all the best pieces
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Sofia Piza