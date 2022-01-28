Obsessed with Euphoria? Here’s where you can get the leading ladies’ dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone might be going on about the fashion in And Just Like That, but there’s another unsung sartorial hero gracing our TV screens, and that’s Euphoria.

The leading ladies certainly know how to dress for date night, as demonstrated by Kat and the floral mini dress she wore to meet Ethan’s parents.

Said dress is by none other than iconic LA dress brand Reformation, which you can now conveniently shop in the UK. It’s called the Christine dress and comes in sizes 6 to 16. It features a sweetheart neckline, a ruffle edged hem and a cute floral pattern, and believe it or not, hasn’t completely sold out yet.

Christine Dress – £218 at Reformation

The Christine is slim fitting throughout the bodice, waist, and skirt. It has adjustable tie straps so you can wear it at whatever length you prefer. View Deal

Our Kat isn’t the only Reformation fan on the show either, since Cassie was also spotted wearing the label’s Humphrey dress in episode 2 (swipe to the next slide below to see which one I’m referring to), teamed with trainers and a cropped cardigan.

This one is also a mini frock, with a fitted in the bodice and a more relaxed skirt, embellished with a pastel floral pattern. It’s also available in all sizes, so go on, treat yourself.

Humphrey Dress – £180 at Reformation

his dress has a sweetheart neckline and center back smocking for a little stretch. View Deal

You wouldn’t be the first fan to emulate the characters’ style, since Vestiaire Collective recently found that the hype surrounding Euphoria has led to a 275% increase in searches for the sorts of show-stopping dresses featured on the series.