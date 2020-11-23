These £10 slippers are as fluffy as clouds and I’m buying them for everyone this Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Guys, I hate to brag, but I’ve just finished all my Christmas shopping, and not only did it only take me 10 minutes, my credit card barely took a hit. Why? Because everyone (including myself) is getting slippers so fluffy it’s like walking on clouds, and they cost less than a tenner each.

Said slippers are having a bit of a viral moment, because they’ve been reduced from £29.99 to just £9.99 on EGO. They come in a tonne of colours, so whether the women in your family prefer pink, yellow, green or black, that’s literally everyone sorted. And if they’re not, just buy them something in the Origins Black Friday sale instead. Job done.

Just look at the fluffiness.

There’s even a unicorn tie dye option for crying out loud. So yes, they’re perfect, and I always like to gift something practical but luxurious, because it’s not something you typically treat yourself to. Like who would buy themselves cashmere socks or posh PJs? Exactly.