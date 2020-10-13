This dog sofa is almost half price with £34 off, and should be in every owner’s Amazon basket

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If the dog's face doesn't sell it to you, nothing will

I don’t know about you, but at Marie Claire we are fully on board the pet furniture trend, so we’re loving the Amazon Prime Day 2020 pet deals. (Case in point, I’ve just sent this to my sister for our family dog.)

If this is you too, frankly you need this PawHut Dog Sofa in your life. It’s currently selling at £34 off the original price tag, which is almost half price. Bargain!

Keep scrolling for the full deal below – I mean, just look how happy this guy is with his new sofa!

Deal In Full:

PawHut Dog Bed Pets Sofa – was £72.99 now £38.99

Receiving this sofa would make any dog’s day, no question. As well as being comfortable AF for your pampered pooch, it features plastic feet for stability with anti-scratch technology, so it’s still suitable for non-carpeted homes. And at less than 40 quid, you really can’t go wrong! View deal

If this particular dog sofa doesn’t take your fancy, you can browse all of the Prime Day pet deals to find your purrfect purchase.

Happy shopping!

Have you secured some serious savings on Amazon Prime today? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk