These are the designer items our editors can't live without

At Marie Claire, while we are passionate about trends and fashion, we have always been advocates of investing in items that you'll want to wear forever, whatever your budget. And we practice what we preach. These are designer handbags and items that our editors wear again and again, making them the ultimate cost-per-wear buys.

The Saint Laurent bag

Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson says: "When I’m looking for a handbag I spend a bit of time researching online before I go in store to buy it - usually at Harrods or Selfridges. I’ve had my Saint Laurent classic Loulou black padded bag for 3 years now and it can be worn so many ways and is so versatile. There isn’t a week that goes by that I don’t wear it for work, at weekends or out for events. I started off saving it for best but figured it's better when you have an item that you love to just make the most of it. When you invest in something that is well made, it's genuinely built to last and durable enough to wear all the time and still look good as new. Considering the cost per wear its definitely been one of my best investments."

The Prada flats

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor, says: "For me, the pieces I tend to wear again and again are those that a little bit special or interesting or statement-making. That’s why I saved up for these Prada ballet slippers, which I have worn so much already - with vintage slip dresses and baggy jeans and everything in between. You may think a pair of satin ballet slippers isn’t the most practical choice, not least because of the changeable British weather. And you’d probably be right. I wear them every day rain isn’t on the forecast and gaze at them lovingly when it is."

The Row sandals

Contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone says: "I debated for so long about whether I should buy these, well aware that they are expensive for leather flip flops. They were first launched by one of my favourite labels, The Row, in 2019, but I waited a year to make the jump as I wanted to make sure I still loved them. To this day, they are my most worn pair of shoes, and I wear them as soon as sandal weather hits, if not before. I own them in black and white and they are beautiful and timeless in their simplicity. I wear them with everything from dresses to linen suits and more casual outfits, and they're the only pair I take with me on holiday."

The Row, Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 at Net-A-Porter

The Bottega bag

Fashion writer Sofia Piza says: "My capsule wardrobe consists of mostly neutral colours, so whenever I can invest in a pop of colour, I tend to opt for an accessory. After years of eyeing it up and saving up any chance I could, my family gifted me a Bottega Veneta Jodie micro mini bag as a graduation present. I decided on the brand's classic parakeet green colour, which pairs perfectly with my go-to outfit formula: a white top and a T-shirt. I also wear this uber-comfortable handbag to any formal event as it adds texture and colour to any little black dress or occasionwear piece. Three years later and the bag continues to look and perform as perfectly as it did when first purchased, making it the perfect investment piece that I know I will wear for many years to come."

Bottega Veneta, Mini Jodie Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag £2,150 at Selfridges

The Saint Laurent trench

Ally Head, Health, sustainability & relationships says: "One of my all-time favourite designer investments is my Yves Saint Laurent trench coat. I'd wanted one for years and knew I'd wear it on repeat, plus loved that it's a timeless style that you can wear with anything and in all seasons. It's beautifully cut, flattering, and chic, and I'm already doing well from it if you look at the cost per wear."

The Prada sunglasses

Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst, says: "I bought these Prada sunglasses a few seasons ago, but they have and will continue to remain a staple of my wardrobe. They are really comfortable to wear, and they go with everything that I own. They are really good sturdy quality so I am never worried that they will break if I have them in my bag or on top of my head. The rectangle shape is so timeless that they will never go out of style, and work perfectly in Summer and Winter."