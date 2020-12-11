People bought these 5 designer handbags during lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown have changed our shopping habits for good it seems, with many of us turning to sustainable fashion brands and investment pieces we can love for seasons to come.

Interestingly, a shopping category that has seen a massive in the past six months is designer handbags, with customers saving up for entry-level designers as well as runway accessories, according to Net-A-Porter.

The luxury e-tailer looked at its customers shopping baskets over the past six months, and noticed a shift towards this wardrobe staple.

A spokesperson told me, ‘Customers used the last few months to finally invest in their “forever bag” with a preference for bags with shapes which are soft and supple. Entry level priced ones, from trusted luxury brands, such as Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Raffia Woven Tote and Flamenco Clutch, Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie and the Gucci’s Horsebit have been consistent customer favourites in the past six months, at NET-A-PORTER.’

Staple bags from brands including Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Gucci and Saint Laurent were the most popular, which you can shop below.

While these are by no means affordable, it seems like customers are investing wisely, plumping for handbags that are classic in style so won’t go out of trend next season.

Plus, buying a good quality piece will ensure it retains its shape nicely. In fact, leather looks even better with age.