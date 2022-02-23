Everyone’s obsessed with this denim trench coat

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can stop your search for the best trench coat, because here it is, and believe it or not, it’s a denim one.

As seen on influential names all over Instagram and on the streets of London ahead of London Fashion Week, it comes in at just £100, courtesy of White Stuff.

It’s an update on the classic 70s style that you’ve come to know and love, refreshed for SS22 with a gorgeous denim finish.

DENIM TRENCH COAT – £100 at WHITE STUFF

The classic 70s mac gets a denim makeover with this chic style. Go a size or two up for an even chicer look. It's made of 100% cotton, guaranteeing maximum comfort and durability.

It looks great worn with a chunky trainer or boot, and paired with your favourite knitted dress, but if you’re feeling brave, I recommend pairing it with more denim, because if it’s good enough for Britney and Justin, it’s good enough for the rest of us.

You can see how some fashion editors and influencers have styled the staple below.

It’s the perfect mid-season piece, for when it’s too cold for a light jacket but too warm for your winter coat. It’s selling fast though, so buy it now or regret it later…