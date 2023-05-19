Denim jumpsuits are trending, here are the best options I could find online
Anyone who follows the fashion industry closely will know that fashion week acts as a crystal ball of sorts. Every season, designers give us a taste of what's to come, by allowing us an insight into the looks they are planning for the seasons ahead.
During Spring/Summer 2023 (opens in new tab)fashion month last September, denim emerged as a key trend with designers utilising the versatile fabric far beyond just the creation of jeans (opens in new tab). Now, we're seeing that trend manifest in real-time with denim items in all shapes and silhouettes gaining traction for this summer.
While denim dresses are a huge trend for the spring/summer season, one of the looks gaining the most search volume right now is actually denim jumpsuits. In fact, the term has received a 173% increase in searches month on month.
The beauty of a jumpsuit is that it is a failsafe, all-in-one outfit that requires very little styling. On busy mornings or days when you can't think of what to wear, a jumpsuit is the perfect option to take the stress out of getting dressed.
From high-street to designer brands, several retailers are offering the all-in-one right now. In fact, even our editors here at Marie Claire, have invested in the trend. E-commerce Writer, Grace Lindsay found her new denim jumpsuit at Mango. "I love my denim jumpsuit because it's a super simple outfit that I can throw on with trainers or sandals, and automatically I feel put together," she tells me.
Personally, I have also tried on a petite iteration of the trend (courtesy of Whistles) and loved the way the cinched silhouette looked.
Even Prada is offering its own take on the denim jumpsuit right now, with a playsuit emblazoned with the brand's instantly recognisable logo. We imagine this one will be very popular with the street-style set.
Given the utilitarian aesthetic is on the rise, it is certainly the time to invest in a jumpsuit. Keep scrolling to shop the best denim jumpsuits I could find.
Shop denim jumpsuits:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
