Denim jumpsuits are trending, here are the best options I could find online

All in one.

Fashion week attendees wears a denim jumpsuit
Anyone who follows the fashion industry closely will know that fashion week acts as a crystal ball of sorts. Every season, designers give us a taste of what's to come, by allowing us an insight into the looks they are planning for the seasons ahead.

During Spring/Summer 2023 (opens in new tab)fashion month last September, denim emerged as a key trend with designers utilising the versatile fabric far beyond just the creation of jeans (opens in new tab). Now, we're seeing that trend manifest in real-time with denim items in all shapes and silhouettes gaining traction for this summer. 

While denim dresses are a huge trend for the spring/summer season, one of the looks gaining the most search volume right now is actually denim jumpsuits. In fact, the term has received a 173% increase in searches month on month.  

The beauty of a jumpsuit is that it is a failsafe, all-in-one outfit that requires very little styling. On busy mornings or days when you can't think of what to wear, a jumpsuit is the perfect option to take the stress out of getting dressed. 

From high-street to designer brands, several retailers are offering the all-in-one right now. In fact, even our editors here at Marie Claire, have invested in the trend. E-commerce Writer, Grace Lindsay found her new denim jumpsuit at Mango. "I love my denim jumpsuit because it's a super simple outfit that I can throw on with trainers or sandals, and automatically I feel put together," she tells me.  

Personally, I have also tried on a petite iteration of the trend (courtesy of Whistles) and loved the way the cinched silhouette looked. 

Petite Try On: Whistles Denim Jumpsuit

Even Prada is offering its own take on the denim jumpsuit right now, with a playsuit emblazoned with the brand's instantly recognisable logo. We imagine this one will be very popular with the street-style set. 

Given the utilitarian aesthetic is on the rise, it is certainly the time to invest in a jumpsuit. Keep scrolling to shop the best denim jumpsuits I could find.  

Shop denim jumpsuits: 

Best denim jumpsuits: M&S Denim Belted Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

(opens in new tab)
M&S Denim Belted Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

Best denim jumpsuits: Prada Logo belted chambray playsuit

 (opens in new tab)
Prada Logo belted chambray playsuit

Best denim jumpsuits: Mango Long denim jumpsuit

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Long denim jumpsuit

Best denim jumpsuits: Whistles Alana Denim Jumpsuit

 (opens in new tab)
Whistles Alana Denim Jumpsuit

Best denim jumpsuits: Levi

 (opens in new tab)
Levi's Boilersuit Short Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit

Best denim jumpsuits: Jigsaw Denim Zip Front Jumpsuit

 (opens in new tab)
Jigsaw Denim Zip Front Jumpsuit

