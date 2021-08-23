The COS sale just got insanely good

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whilst the Zara sale is always an obvious choice when it comes to stocking up on trend-led pieces, I like to head to COS to pick up my more classic pieces, those I’ll be likely to wear for seasons to come.

And my ultimate hack to finding the best bargains is waiting until the end of the sale period, when the discounts are just too good to believe.

Of course, it’s a bit of a gamble, because if you’ve got your eye on a particular piece, you risk it going out of stock or selling out in your size if you wait too long.

But the key is to go in with an open mind, and you might just find gems such as cotton dresses for £30, loungewear for £20, and classic knitwear for less than £50.

COS have made the search easier for you as well, since it’s sorted all its discounted items in its ‘Archive Sale’ section, and all you need to do is click on your size at the top to filter the items. Here are some of the best bargains I’ve found in the sale, you can thank me later.