The COS sale just got insanely good

Whilst the Zara sale is always an obvious choice when it comes to stocking up on trend-led pieces, I like to head to COS to pick up my more classic pieces, those I’ll be likely to wear for seasons to come.
And my ultimate hack to finding the best bargains is waiting until the end of the sale period, when the discounts are just too good to believe.
Of course, it’s a bit of a gamble, because if you’ve got your eye on a particular piece, you risk it going out of stock or selling out in your size if you wait too long.
But the key is to go in with an open mind, and you might just find gems such as cotton dresses for £30, loungewear for £20, and classic knitwear for less than £50.
COS have made the search easier for you as well, since it’s sorted all its discounted items in its ‘Archive Sale’ section, and all you need to do is click on your size at the top to filter the items. Here are some of the best bargains I’ve found in the sale, you can thank me later.
BACKLESS KNITTED SLIP DRESS, now £55.30 at COS
Cut for a slim fit and sitting high on the neck, this backless knitted slip dress fits the body perfectly. This piece is set to become your second skin.
ASYMMETRIC KNITTED WRAP DRESS, now £49.50 at COS
This asymmetric wrap dress is cut for a midi length with a tie detail that makes it easy to adjust to your style. A versatile piece.
CROCHET SHOPPER BAG, now £41.30 at COS
This seamless crocheted shopper has been hand-braided in waxed cotton by skilled macramé artisans in India. Each design is woven for a precise finish that’s unique to every piece.
WRAP DRESS, now £39.50 at COS
This season’s wardrobe hero. Crafted from cotton with a wrap front, this midi dress is defined with a V-neck and adjustable tie at the side.
HOODED SWEATSHIRT DRESS, now £34.50 at COS
Comfort focused with a planet-friendly finish. Made from sustainably sourced viscose, this hooded sweatshirt dress has a rounded, cocoon body with side slits creating a laidback look.
COLLARLESS LONG-SLEEVE JUMPSUIT, now £49.50 at COS
This collarless jumpsuit features an exposed zip closure with a pleated leg, making this piece an easy wardrobe addition.