Christmas gifts for her: The ultimate guide to stylish shopping

Marie Claire

This way for help finding the most super-chic Christmas gifts for her...

Marie Claire has edited the best online Christmas gifts for her for 2019, so whether you’re shopping for your sister, friend, or the ideal gifts for book lovers, we’ve found the most amazing gifts to give this Christmas.

We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until Christmas you need present ideas, fast. With a varied list from the colleague you drew in the office Secret Santa (but don’t really know that well) and your shopping addict best friend who already has everything, to your mother-in-law who you need to keep sweet and your cousin who always gives you the best gifts. Let’s not even get started on the girlfriend or wife that you want to surprise and spoil.

Fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best Christmas gifts for her out there. From jewellery and accessories to pair with your many Christmas party dresses, to the most luxurious PJs – we’ve got your shopping dilemmas covered, right here.

Latest Stories

Give her the gift of sensuous scent this year with Laboratory Perfume’s Amber; the woody balmy notes will keep her warm inside and out throughout the cooler months. Kairi’s shell bag will be the perfect accessory for any stylish friend, or opt for the gift of the year, a book that finally encourages us to say “no”. Yolo no longer, this year it’s about the joy of saying no. And for the woman who has it all, a bottle of Pommery or  Veuve Cliquot will be sure to have her grinning from temple to temple. Whether sipped over the course of the afternoon or enjoyed as a morning Hair of the Dog come Boxing Day, champagne is the gift that keeps on giving.

And don’t worry about what to buy the men in your life either as there’s a great selection of Christmas gifts for him, too.

Grab your credit card and start scrolling.

Happy shopping…

Dyson, Airwrap styler Smooth + Control, £399 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 49

Dyson, Airwrap styler Smooth + Control, £399

Perfect for frizz prone hair, curl, wave, smooth or control your locks and transform your style.

Buy it now!
Fenton & Co. Ruby Chevron ring, with 18kt Rose Gold, £450 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 49

Fenton & Co. Ruby Chevron ring, with 18kt Rose Gold, £450

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 49

Good News + Net Sustain organic cotton-canvas high-top sneakers, £120

Buy it now!
Plymouth Gin Original Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 49

Plymouth Gin Original

Buy it now!
Pat MacGrath lipsticks Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 49

Pat MacGrath lipsticks, £60

Matte and pink, what's not to love?

Buy it now!
Seed, Daily Synbiotic Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 49

Seed, Daily Synbiotic

Give them the gift of better gut health. The Seed 30-day introduction set is the perfect way to start their probiotic and prebiotic journey.

Buy it now!
Firebox Little Bao Dumpling light Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 49

Firebox Little Bao Dumpling light, £14.99

It's squishy and cute, she's going to love it.

Buy it now!
Monki satin shorts Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 49

Monki satin shorts, £15

A gorgeous pair of floaty satin shorts - yes and yes.

Buy it now!
Alighieri necklace Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 49

Alighieri necklace, £640

The Catalyst 24kt gold-plated necklace is the ultimate declaration of love.

Buy it now!
Calvin Klein stretch-cotton bralette set Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 49

Calvin Klein stretch-cotton bralette set, £45

Stretch-jersey underwear set: comfort is now sexy.

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 49

Laboratory perfumes, Amber, £65

Combining grassiness with warm, balmy and woody notes this scent will carry you all the way into the new year.

Buy it now!
Illamasqua angled cheek Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 49

Illamasqua angled cheek, £30

Shaped to fit the facial contours, this brush is great for applying cream foundations and blush.

Buy it now!
DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 49

DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner, £22

For a truly rich and deeply nourishing hair conditioner, get your hands on this. Suitable for all hair types (- it works especially well on Afro hair) it's the perfect gift for any special woman in your life.

Buy it now!
Dora Larsen Bonnie soft bra Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 49

Dora Larsen Bonnie soft bra, £48

A silky microfibre bralette with contrasting lace in a gorgeous sky blue.

Buy it now!
Self-Portrait balloon sleeves Ottoman romper Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 49

Self-Portrait balloon sleeves Ottoman playsuit, £260

Dressed up or down, this black playsuit will be her go-to throughout every season.

Buy it now!
Missoma chubby 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 49

Missoma chubby 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings, £70

Perfect paired with a white T-shirt and jeans for a chic everyday look.

Buy it now!
Desmond and Dempsey printed cotton pyjama set Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 49

Desmond and Dempsey printed cotton pyjama set, £150

These deserve a leisurely breakfast, just saying.

Buy it now!
Kairi London Shell Bag Mini Tan Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 49

Kairi London Shell Bag Mini Tan,

Handcrafted in London and made with gorgeous Tuscan leather, this will be her go-to accessory both day and night.

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 49

“The Joy Of No”,

Finally a book we can all get behind. Good Riddance to YOLO, this year it's all about saying No.

Buy it now!
Astrid and Miyu gold shell huggies Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 49

Astrid and Miyu gold shell huggies, £60

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Silhouette Infinity sunglasses
This is an image 21 of 49

Silhouette Infinity sunglasses, £245

Because nothing says 'hello 2020!’, than a pair of new sunglasses. An ode to the 1950’s, these classic frames are a suits-all favourite.

Buy it now!
Antler, Clifton cabin bag £164 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 49

Antler, Clifton cabin bag £164

Compact and super chic. Elevate your luggage game.

Buy it now!
All Saints Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 49

All Saints backpack, £378

With detachable straps this backpack doubles up as an evening tote. Ideal.

Alexis Fuschia velvet trouser Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 49

Alexis Fuschia velvet trouser, £110

Pair with a sculpted top and bold jewellery for a festive evening outfit or go casual with a simple white tee.

Buy it now!
Valentine's gifts for her Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 49

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut NV, £40

A bottle of bubbling joy.

Buy it now!
& Other Stories puff sleeve leopard mini dress Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 49

& Other Stories puff sleeve leopard mini dress, £65

Dressed up or down this dress will be the envy of all eyes at every event.

Buy it now!
T branded leather evening bag Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 49

T branded leather evening bag, £109

Crafted in leather, this bag oozes elegance - perfect for any festive soirée.

Buy it now!
Zara tuxedo collar blazer Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 28 of 49

Zara tuxedo collar blazer, £89.99

A structured blazer to suit and boot any evening dress.

Buy it now!
Amanda Wakeley berry and rose printed skinny tassel scarf Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 29 of 49

Amanda Wakeley berry and rose printed skinny tassel scarf, £195

The vibrant colours in this scarf alone are enough to want to wear it all year round.

Buy it now!
Kendall Hill Gold Cosmos earrings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 30 of 49

Kendall Hill Gold Cosmos earrings, £39.99

These earrings are out-of-this-world.

Buy it now!
Beulah Sprig Navy and Pink Eye mask Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 31 of 49

Beulah Sprig Navy and Pink Eye mask, £65

A practical and beautiful gift for any loved one. This silk eye mask is a luxurious present for the jet-setter who travels in style. What's more, 10% of profits go towards putting an end to modern day slavery.

Buy it now!
SPANX cotton blend leggings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 32 of 49

SPANX Perfect Black Pant, £96

Fit with an elasticated waistband and made of deliciously soft cotton, these will be your boxing day saviour.

Buy it now!
Love Stories lace bra Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 33 of 49

Love Stories lace bra, £64

Who doesn't love receiving lingerie?

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 34 of 49

Jessica de Lotz Silver Locket, £460

Brand new collection featuring this gorgeous locket, fit with 18ct gold highlights.

Buy it now!
Pommery, Brut Royal Champagne, £31,99 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 35 of 49

Pommery, Brut Royal Champagne, £31,99

More bubbles please, it is Christmas after all.

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: The Manta
This is an image 36 of 49

The Manta Hairbrush Black, £25

This is a genius brush/comb hybrid and manages to detangle smoothly with minimum breakage and hair-strand loss. It’s an absolute must have if you have fine hair like me.

Buy it now!
Pandora multifaceted ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 37 of 49

Pandora multifaceted ring, £60

For a girl who has it all, this is just the gift for her.

Buy it now!
Jeenaa Running Errands black bag Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 38 of 49

Jeenaa Running Errands black bag, £28.99

One spacious department, with sleeve pockets and an individual, zipped bag inside - perfect for everyday practicality.

Buy it now!
Missoma Rhodochrosite 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 39 of 49

Missoma Rhodochrosite 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings, £85

A studded hoop and rhodochrosite charm - an ideal addition to any evening outfit.

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 40 of 49

Monkey 47, Monkey Kiosk Gin Gift Pack 3 x 50ml, £25

Buy it now!
Sabah, The Terlingua Baba, £160 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 41 of 49

Sabah, The Terlingua Baba, £160

Buy it now!
Accessorize super fluffy sock Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 42 of 49

Accessorize super fluffy sock, £5.60

Super soft, super snuggly.

Buy it now!
Monsoon long gold knot earrings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 43 of 49

Monsoon long gold knot earrings, £15

Long and distinctive gold earrings, featuring a metallic knot.

Buy it now!
Illamasqua colouring lip pencil Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 44 of 49

Illamasqua colouring lip pencil, £16

Long-lasting definition with a creamy texture that glides over the skin.

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 45 of 49

Tech21 Custom Phone Case, from £34.99

To celebrate the launch of their new online personalisation service, Tech21 have teamed up with influencer Emily Canham on a range of super-chic and ultra-durable phone cases. We'll take one in every colour, please!

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 46 of 49

Baileys The Original Mini Delights, £2

A classic Christmas staple, now in a delightfully mini format.

Buy it now!
Astrid & Miyu Boyfriend Signet Ring in Gold Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 47 of 49

Astrid & Miyu Boyfriend Signet Ring in Gold, £35

Buy it now!
Flower by Kenzo Eau de Vie, £59 for 50ml Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 48 of 49

Flower by Kenzo Eau de Vie, £59 for 50ml

Buy it now!
A Tour of the Beefeater Distillery, London Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 49 of 49

A Tour of the Beefeater Distillery, London

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular