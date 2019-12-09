Christmas gifts for her: The ultimate guide to stylish shopping

This way for help finding the most super-chic Christmas gifts for her...
Marie Claire has edited the best online Christmas gifts for her for 2019, so whether you’re shopping for your sister, friend, or the ideal gifts for book lovers, we’ve found the most amazing gifts to give this Christmas.
We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until Christmas you need present ideas, fast. With a varied list from the colleague you drew in the office Secret Santa (but don’t really know that well) and your shopping addict best friend who already has everything, to your mother-in-law who you need to keep sweet and your cousin who always gives you the best gifts. Let’s not even get started on the girlfriend or wife that you want to surprise and spoil.
Fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best Christmas gifts for her out there. From jewellery and accessories to pair with your many Christmas party dresses, to the most luxurious PJs – we’ve got your shopping dilemmas covered, right here.
Give her the gift of sensuous scent this year with Laboratory Perfume’s Amber; the woody balmy notes will keep her warm inside and out throughout the cooler months. Kairi’s shell bag will be the perfect accessory for any stylish friend, or opt for the gift of the year, a book that finally encourages us to say “no”. Yolo no longer, this year it’s about the joy of saying no. And for the woman who has it all, a bottle of Pommery or Veuve Cliquot will be sure to have her grinning from temple to temple. Whether sipped over the course of the afternoon or enjoyed as a morning Hair of the Dog come Boxing Day, champagne is the gift that keeps on giving.
And don’t worry about what to buy the men in your life either as there’s a great selection of Christmas gifts for him, too.
Grab your credit card and start scrolling.
Happy shopping…
Dyson, Airwrap styler Smooth + Control, £399
Perfect for frizz prone hair, curl, wave, smooth or control your locks and transform your style.
Fenton & Co. Ruby Chevron ring, with 18kt Rose Gold, £450
Good News + Net Sustain organic cotton-canvas high-top sneakers, £120
Plymouth Gin Original
Pat MacGrath lipsticks, £60
Matte and pink, what's not to love?
Seed, Daily Synbiotic
Give them the gift of better gut health. The Seed 30-day introduction set is the perfect way to start their probiotic and prebiotic journey.
Firebox Little Bao Dumpling light, £14.99
It's squishy and cute, she's going to love it.
Monki satin shorts, £15
A gorgeous pair of floaty satin shorts - yes and yes.
Alighieri necklace, £640
The Catalyst 24kt gold-plated necklace is the ultimate declaration of love.
Calvin Klein stretch-cotton bralette set, £45
Stretch-jersey underwear set: comfort is now sexy.
Laboratory perfumes, Amber, £65
Combining grassiness with warm, balmy and woody notes this scent will carry you all the way into the new year.
Illamasqua angled cheek, £30
Shaped to fit the facial contours, this brush is great for applying cream foundations and blush.
DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner, £22
For a truly rich and deeply nourishing hair conditioner, get your hands on this. Suitable for all hair types (- it works especially well on Afro hair) it's the perfect gift for any special woman in your life.
Dora Larsen Bonnie soft bra, £48
A silky microfibre bralette with contrasting lace in a gorgeous sky blue.
Self-Portrait balloon sleeves Ottoman playsuit, £260
Dressed up or down, this black playsuit will be her go-to throughout every season.
Missoma chubby 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings, £70
Perfect paired with a white T-shirt and jeans for a chic everyday look.
Desmond and Dempsey printed cotton pyjama set, £150
These deserve a leisurely breakfast, just saying.
Kairi London Shell Bag Mini Tan,
Handcrafted in London and made with gorgeous Tuscan leather, this will be her go-to accessory both day and night.
“The Joy Of No”,
Finally a book we can all get behind. Good Riddance to YOLO, this year it's all about saying No.
Astrid and Miyu gold shell huggies, £60
Silhouette Infinity sunglasses, £245
Because nothing says 'hello 2020!’, than a pair of new sunglasses. An ode to the 1950’s, these classic frames are a suits-all favourite.
Antler, Clifton cabin bag £164
Compact and super chic. Elevate your luggage game.
All Saints backpack, £378
With detachable straps this backpack doubles up as an evening tote. Ideal.
Alexis Fuschia velvet trouser, £110
Pair with a sculpted top and bold jewellery for a festive evening outfit or go casual with a simple white tee.
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut NV, £40
A bottle of bubbling joy.
& Other Stories puff sleeve leopard mini dress, £65
Dressed up or down this dress will be the envy of all eyes at every event.
T branded leather evening bag, £109
Crafted in leather, this bag oozes elegance - perfect for any festive soirée.
Zara tuxedo collar blazer, £89.99
A structured blazer to suit and boot any evening dress.
Amanda Wakeley berry and rose printed skinny tassel scarf, £195
The vibrant colours in this scarf alone are enough to want to wear it all year round.
Kendall Hill Gold Cosmos earrings, £39.99
These earrings are out-of-this-world.
Beulah Sprig Navy and Pink Eye mask, £65
A practical and beautiful gift for any loved one. This silk eye mask is a luxurious present for the jet-setter who travels in style. What's more, 10% of profits go towards putting an end to modern day slavery.
SPANX Perfect Black Pant, £96
Fit with an elasticated waistband and made of deliciously soft cotton, these will be your boxing day saviour.
Love Stories lace bra, £64
Who doesn't love receiving lingerie?
Jessica de Lotz Silver Locket, £460
Brand new collection featuring this gorgeous locket, fit with 18ct gold highlights.
Pommery, Brut Royal Champagne, £31,99
More bubbles please, it is Christmas after all.
The Manta Hairbrush Black, £25
This is a genius brush/comb hybrid and manages to detangle smoothly with minimum breakage and hair-strand loss. It’s an absolute must have if you have fine hair like me.
Pandora multifaceted ring, £60
For a girl who has it all, this is just the gift for her.
Jeenaa Running Errands black bag, £28.99
One spacious department, with sleeve pockets and an individual, zipped bag inside - perfect for everyday practicality.
Missoma Rhodochrosite 18kt gold vermeil hoop earrings, £85
A studded hoop and rhodochrosite charm - an ideal addition to any evening outfit.
Monkey 47, Monkey Kiosk Gin Gift Pack 3 x 50ml, £25
Sabah, The Terlingua Baba, £160
Accessorize super fluffy sock, £5.60
Super soft, super snuggly.
Monsoon long gold knot earrings, £15
Long and distinctive gold earrings, featuring a metallic knot.
Illamasqua colouring lip pencil, £16
Long-lasting definition with a creamy texture that glides over the skin.
Tech21 Custom Phone Case, from £34.99
To celebrate the launch of their new online personalisation service, Tech21 have teamed up with influencer Emily Canham on a range of super-chic and ultra-durable phone cases. We'll take one in every colour, please!
Baileys The Original Mini Delights, £2
A classic Christmas staple, now in a delightfully mini format.