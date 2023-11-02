This £85 bag has been re-stocked 3 times and has a waitlist of 500 people

Every cool girl I follow on Instagram seems to own the same bag: a chic asymmetrical affair, complete with a gold chain handle, in timeless hues of black and brown.

Upon some sleuthing, I discovered with some delight that it was affordable, coming in at £85, and that it was by Charles & Keith.

However, I also discovered it had sold out, and that I was in the queue behind 500 other people wanting to buy it.

But good tidings were to come my way, as the bag has now been re-stocked, for the third time.

It comes in three shades: the aforementioned brown and black faux leather, as well as a more spring-worthy pink tweed.



A post shared by SIGNE KRAGH A photo posted by signekragh on

A post shared by Nevene A photo posted by nevene.t on

The bag taps into the autumn/winter 23 trend of quiet luxury perfectly, despite its affordable price tag. You can wear yours with tonal layers to complete the chic look, or with wide leg jeans and a sweatshirt for a more casual approach.

Just make sure you don't miss out on this latest drop, or you'll be joining another waitlist, and that's never fun.