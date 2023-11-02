This £85 bag has been re-stocked 3 times and has a waitlist of 500 people
The epitome of quiet luxury
Every cool girl I follow on Instagram seems to own the same bag: a chic asymmetrical affair, complete with a gold chain handle, in timeless hues of black and brown.
Upon some sleuthing, I discovered with some delight that it was affordable, coming in at £85, and that it was by Charles & Keith.
However, I also discovered it had sold out, and that I was in the queue behind 500 other people wanting to buy it.
But good tidings were to come my way, as the bag has now been re-stocked, for the third time.
It comes in three shades: the aforementioned brown and black faux leather, as well as a more spring-worthy pink tweed.
A photo posted by signekragh on
A photo posted by nevene.t on
The bag taps into the autumn/winter 23 trend of quiet luxury perfectly, despite its affordable price tag. You can wear yours with tonal layers to complete the chic look, or with wide leg jeans and a sweatshirt for a more casual approach.
Just make sure you don't miss out on this latest drop, or you'll be joining another waitlist, and that's never fun.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
The 75 Hard challenge continues to be one of this year's biggest TikTok trends - so, can it actually change your life?
Before you consider giving it a go - read this.
By Ally Head
-
The cardigan is back for autumn/winter 2023: here are 16 options that come fashion editor-approved
Add these trending knits to your winter wardrobe
By Natalie Hughes
-
This one product will transform your make-up game if you want to tackle dark circles and redness —this expert explains how
Plus the very best on the market
By Tori Crowther