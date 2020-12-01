Camille Charrière and Aeyde have just served up the boot of the season

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you haven’t found your perfect winter boots yet, your luck is about to change, because iconic French influencer Camille Charrière has teamed up with shoe label Aeyde and the result is quite special.

Camille took inspiration from her dual identity as a Parisienne living in London, translating it into a black and white leather design. The colour pairing is also linked to the two sides of the moon: part in shadow, part in light. Each sole is also branded with the symbol of a crescent half-moon.

The collection includes retro-style white ankle boots, monochrome brogues and cowboy boots, each inspired by a fashion icon Camille is a fan of, from Princess Diana (the cowboy boots reminiscent of her Sloane Ranger days) to Gwyneth Paltrow (imagine in the men’s loafer).

Of the collaboration, Camille says, ‘Each shoe has its own personality. I really wanted to design a chic loafer that you haven’t met before. She’s the intellectual of the bunch and was born out of my sudden desire to have something comfortable to wear at home that wasn’t my slippers (my slippers and I are divorcing). The white boot is the flirt, inspired by one of my style icons, the one and only Sharon Tate. I have always loved white boots but it’s very hard to find a pair this height (neither low nor high), which is the secret to capture that 60s vibe and makes for an absolute killer silhouette when worn with a skirt… although they also look amazing under jeans.’

The sustainable focus is noticeable throughout, from the campaign shoots where Camille challenged herself to wear vintage pieces or clothing from sustainable brands, to the styles themselves, which should slot nicely into a forever wardrobe.

‘The brand has stood out to me since it first launched. It succeeds at what few achieve: to create classic pieces that stand the test of time, but edgy enough to not be boring’, she said.

The collection is available to buy now.