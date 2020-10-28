Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020: Best tech deals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Black Friday! Hello shiny new FitBit...

Black Friday is well and truly upon us. So far you’ve been inundated with the best homeware, fashion and beauty deals – but what about all the tech lovers out there? Whether you’re on the look out for a funky new speaker to showcase at your Christmas party, a practical necessity like a good-quality hairdryer or a FitBit to keep your post-festive season fitness regime on track, we’ve got your back.

Yes, the Marie Claire edit have compiled the best tech deals from your favourite retailers such as Amazon and Currys. All you need to do now is sit back, relax and shop…

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2020 will fall on the 27th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 30th November.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.