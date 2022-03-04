Bicester Village personal shopping: everything you need to know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You may have shopped at Bicester Village before, and you may know that it’s a great destination for getting discounts on some of your favourite designer brands. What you may not know however, is that it has a great personal shopping service, and that it’s completely free.

Bicester Village’s Personal Shopping is available to book in advance and basically gives you access to Personal Shoppers who between them have decades of experience working in the luxury fashion industry and styling celebrities. They will work with you during your consultation to select the best fashion items tailored to your specific needs, all of which you can try on in the comfort and privacy of your own suite at The Apartment.

Want to find out more? We sat down with Guga Filho, Head of Personal Shopping at Bicester Village, who boasts over 18 years of experience, spanning luxury brands, multi-brand boutiques and e-commerce.

Did you spot a gap in the market for a personal shopping service?

Absolutely. The possibility of shopping when there are so many great deals can be very tempting and risky all at the same time. For that very reason having a team of experts to guide and help maximise these opportunities, as well as identify pieces that will last and add value to one’s wardrobe seem very fitting.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

What kind of clients do you help out?

We look after a varied mix of guests from busy professionals, parents, celebrities and even Royalty.

What tips do you have for someone wanting to try out the service?

One has to trust the process and approach it with an open mind. But also have fun along the way.

How do you pick items for each client?

As a team we playfully say that we don’t believe in blind dating. Getting a brief from a client is a vital tool to ensure the product selection is aligned with a their main criteria and requests, resulting in a successful experience.

Do you work with trends or do you focus on everyone’s different tastes?

Our approach is more focused on lifestyle and the longevity that the Bicester Village Personal Shopping Service can add to our guests day to day activities. Albeit, a seasonal wardrobe refresh or new workwear will always be on a trend and we’re here to add that fashionable layer.