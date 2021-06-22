Trending:

Prime Day Watch Deals: The clock’s ticking on this year’s Prime Day deals

Time's up at midnight, time to shop now...
    • A quality timepiece is the ultimate investment buy, this Prime Day feels like a timely moment to invest in a designer or high-tech watch.

    Amazon Prime Day is upon us and that means dealsdealsdeals. Discounts and offers! From glitzy embellished watches to classic chronographs and playful leopard print styles. There’s a watch to suit every style and vibe in the Amazon Prime Day sale. With discounts covering everything from traditional styles to smartwatches.

    Shop our picks of the best watches to bring new life into your kitchen with up to 40% off. Here are the dreamy designer watch deals we’re lusting after…

    Michael Kors Women’s Bradshaw Chronograph Watch– was £119.38, now £83
    Save 30% on this classic rose-gold Michael Kors style.

    Fossil Gen 5 + GEN 5E Smartwatch – was £199, now £125
    Take 37% off this best-selling smartwatch this Prime Day. With apps, health monitoring, heart rate tracking and more

    Apple Watch Series 6 was £409, now £349
    Apple rarely do discounts so, £60 off this series 6 watch is too good to miss.

    Olivia Burton Classic Leather Watch – was £49, now £40
    Enjoy 20% off Olivia Burton’s classic timepieces.

    FitBit Versa 2 SmartWatch – was £199, now £113
    There’s no better time to invest in a smartwatch than Prime Day, take an incredible 43% off the best-selling FitBit Versa 2.

    Michael Kors Embellished Crystal Watch – was £239, now £116
    Add a touch of sparkle to your look for less with 51% off this Michael Kors watch.

    Vivienne Westwood Orb Pop Analogue Bracelet Watch – was £210, now £107
    Save 49%, over £103, on Vivienne Westwood’s traditional bracelet watch.

    Olivia Burton Floral Leather Watch – was £63.87, now £48
    An Olivia Burton watch for under £50? Yes, please.

    Michael Kors Analog Quartz Watch – was £179, now £83
    With over £96 off this Michael Kors crystal-embellished watch this Prime Day there’s never been a better time to invest.

    Vivienne Westwood Orb Pop Analogue Watch – was £126, now £100
    Vivienne Westwood’s signature Orb watch is rarely on offer, making the 21% Prime Day discount even more enticing.

    Skagen Analog Quartz Watch – was £68.95, now £48
    There’s something about Skagen’s contemporary styles that our Editor’s can’t get enough of. With a 30% discount, there’s no better time to try out the brand’s Danish designs.

    Hugo Boss Analog Watch – was £179, now £91
    Minimal, tick. Neutral, tick. On sale, tick. This classic Hugo Boss style ticks all of our Editor’s boxes with a 48% discount.

    Hugo Boss Analog Classic Quartz Watch – was £138, now £106
    A gorgeous investment for autumn this rich style is detailed with both a Bourdeaux red leather strap and dial. Save £32.99 when you shop before midnight this Prime Day.

    Michael Kors Analog Quartz Watch – was £89.92, now £81
    Take 10% off Michael Kors this Prime Day!

