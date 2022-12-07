Fashion expert Jessica Skye on the enduring versatility of blazers and how to style them for party season

With 127K followers and counting, there's no denying that Jessica Skye has highly-coveted taste in fashion. The UK-based creative has amassed a loyal following of fashion devotees who rely on her for regular style inspiration (opens in new tab). (And spoiler alert, Jessica always delivers.)

This year, Skye has partnered with Amazon (opens in new tab) on the creation of their Autumn/Winter lookbook, depicting different ways to wear blazers (opens in new tab), her favourite closet staple.

Whether it be at work or on the weekend, blazers are a failsafe item that can be utilised again and again. "Blazers are one of the most versatile pieces I own," Jessica told Marie Claire. "Whether it’s an oversized fit or a more structured style, I love being able to mix and match blazers with items I own in my wardrobe."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Fashion)

For those underestimating their closet staple status, Jessica argues, that blazers can be worn to elevate your outfits during party season, too.

"Blazers can be worn throughout the seasons and especially during the festive period," the fashion expert explained. "My personal go-to is to team a black or white blazer with leather trousers or a glitzy skirt, heels and a red lip."

For the more minimalist among us—who tend to avoid sparkle and shine during the Christmas season—Skye says you can still rely on your favourite blazer for a put-together look.

"You can always make a bold statement with something that doesn’t sparkle," she admits. "I would go for a slightly more fitted two-piece suit that creates a beautiful silhouette, which gives you ultimate sophistication for the party season ahead."

Shop Jessica's Amazon edit: