Fashion expert Jessica Skye on the enduring versatility of blazers and how to style them for party season

They're a wardrobe hero for a reason

Jessica Skye wears Amazon Fashion
(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Fashion)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

With 127K followers and counting, there's no denying that Jessica Skye has highly-coveted taste in fashion. The UK-based creative has amassed a loyal following of fashion devotees who rely on her for regular style inspiration (opens in new tab). (And spoiler alert, Jessica always delivers.) 

This year, Skye has partnered with Amazon (opens in new tab) on the creation of their Autumn/Winter lookbook, depicting different ways to wear blazers (opens in new tab), her favourite closet staple. 

Whether it be at work or on the weekend, blazers are a failsafe item that can be utilised again and again. "Blazers are one of the most versatile pieces I own," Jessica told Marie Claire. "Whether it’s an oversized fit or a more structured style, I love being able to mix and match blazers with items I own in my wardrobe."

Jessica Skye wears Amazon Fashion blazer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Fashion)

For those underestimating their closet staple status, Jessica argues, that blazers can be worn to elevate your outfits during party season, too.

"Blazers can be worn throughout the seasons and especially during the festive period," the fashion expert explained. "My personal go-to is to team a black or white blazer with leather trousers or a glitzy skirt, heels and a red lip."

For the more minimalist among us—who tend to avoid sparkle and shine during the Christmas season—Skye says you can still rely on your favourite blazer for a put-together look.

"You can always make a bold statement with something that doesn’t sparkle," she admits. "I would go for a slightly more fitted two-piece suit that creates a beautiful silhouette, which gives you ultimate sophistication for the party season ahead."

Shop Jessica's Amazon edit: 

 (opens in new tab)
Minus Luvia Blazer, from £15.08 | Amazon Fashion

(opens in new tab)
Prada Sunglasses, £181.42 | Amazon Fashion

(opens in new tab)
The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, from £10 | Amazon Fashion

 (opens in new tab)
The Drop Blake Long Blazer, from £37.39 | Amazon Fashion

 (opens in new tab)
GANT Wool Blend Belted Coat, from £135.27 | Amazon Fashion

 (opens in new tab)
NA-KD Straight High Waist Jeans, from £23.14 | Amazon Fashion

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest