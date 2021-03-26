These are the six best-selling shoes for summer according to NAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There is no denying the pandemic has affected the way we dress, and shop, perhaps forever. During the lockdown, many of us turned to comfort, investing in loungewear and pyjamas, and the same has gone for shoes.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that NET-A-PORTER’s best-selling footwear for the season combines sophistication and comfort. Specifically slip on shoes, elevated slippers, chunky flat sandals and slides, which can easily work all day and can double-up as stay-at-home options.

At the moment, NET-A-PORTER customers are mainly searching for flat shoes and this category has seen the most visits over the past month. There has also been a spike in searches for slides and pointed flats, while slippers, loafers and slides are ranked in the top 100 search terms for the past month.

So if you want to jump on the bandwagon, here are the most popular styles and designers on the site now. Shop them below, before they sell out completely.

Chunky Sandal

AQUAZZURA Relax shearling sandals, £685

A great match to cozy loungewear, they’ve been made in Italy from fluffy shearling. The neutral cream hue means they’ll go with even your brightest track pants. View Deal

Ballerina Flat

Barely There Sandal

BOTTEGA VENETA Leather and raffia sandals, £655

Bottega Veneta’s sandals have been meticulously made in Italy with slim, leather straps that frame the foot, while supporting the arch and ankle. Designed in the label’s signature square-toe silhouette, they have unexpected raffia insoles and sculptural 90mm heels. View Deal

Gladiator Sandal

Slip On

GUCCI Eileen logo-print shearling slides, £750

Made in Italy from plush shearling, they have cushioned heels and wide straps printed with the house’s instantly recognizable ‘GG’ motif. View Deal

Mules