These are the six best-selling shoes for summer according to NAP

There is no denying the pandemic has affected the way we dress, and shop, perhaps forever. During the lockdown, many of us turned to comfort, investing in loungewear and pyjamas, and the same has gone for shoes.
So it’s perhaps no surprise that NET-A-PORTER’s best-selling footwear for the season combines sophistication and comfort. Specifically slip on shoes, elevated slippers, chunky flat sandals and slides, which can easily work all day and can double-up as stay-at-home options.
At the moment, NET-A-PORTER customers are mainly searching for flat shoes and this category has seen the most visits over the past month. There has also been a spike in searches for slides and pointed flats, while slippers, loafers and slides are ranked in the top 100 search terms for the past month.
So if you want to jump on the bandwagon, here are the most popular styles and designers on the site now. Shop them below, before they sell out completely.
Chunky Sandal
AQUAZZURA Relax shearling sandals, £685
A great match to cozy loungewear, they’ve been made in Italy from fluffy shearling. The neutral cream hue means they’ll go with even your brightest track pants.
Ballerina Flat
GUCCI Deva embellished leather collapsible-heel point-toe flats, £610
Made from supple leather, they’re detailed with the house’s iconic gold horsebit bar and have silver chain straps across the foot. The heels are collapsible, so you can wear them as mules.
GUCCI + NET SUSTAIN Deva embellished logo-jacquard organic denim collapsible-heel point-toe flats, £610
Gucci’s point-toe flats have been sustainably made in Italy from logo-jacquard organic denim that’s produced using minimal chemicals and water. It’s lined in leather created with the smallest possible environmental impact and decorated with a gold-tone horsebit and silver chain strap across the arch
Barely There Sandal
BOTTEGA VENETA Leather and raffia sandals, £655
Bottega Veneta’s sandals have been meticulously made in Italy with slim, leather straps that frame the foot, while supporting the arch and ankle. Designed in the label’s signature square-toe silhouette, they have unexpected raffia insoles and sculptural 90mm heels.
Gladiator Sandal
ALAÏA Studded laser-cut leather sandals, £860
Alaïa’s sandals have laser-cut scalloped straps that highlight the label’s eye for intricate detail and craftsmanship. They’ve been made in Italy from leather and decorated with gleaming silver studs.
STELLA MCCARTNEY Emilie vegetarian leather platform sandals, £650
They’re made from soft vegetarian leather and have responsibly sourced wooden platforms trimmed with chunky ridged rubber.
Slip On
GUCCI Eileen logo-print shearling slides, £750
Made in Italy from plush shearling, they have cushioned heels and wide straps printed with the house’s instantly recognizable ‘GG’ motif.
Mules
BOTTEGA VENETA Intrecciato raffia mules, £780
Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee always finds new ways to incorporate the house’s signature intrecciato weave – these raffia mules have been made in Italy using the technique. They’re set on 90mm heels and have angular squared toes. Wear yours with everything from jeans to feminine dresses.