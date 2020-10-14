15 Prime Day Halloween deals for spook-tacular fun

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether you're after kids costumes, adults costumes or home decorations, we've got something for everyone

Halloween is synonymous with trick or treating, apple bobbing, and carving pumpkins. It’s one of the only days of the year when it’s totally acceptable for children and adults alike to dress in their scariest costumes.

Sadly, Halloween may look a little different this year, thanks to coronavirus and current the rule of six, which dictates you’re only allowed to see six people at a time. If you were looking forward to your annual fancy dress party or have kids who love trick or treating, no sweat. There’s still a ghastly amount of fun to be had, just from the comfort of your own home, and with a few tweaks.

Our suggestion? Grab some Amazon Prime day Halloween deals and deck your house out like a haunted mansion. Add some seriously ghoulish costumes *to basket* and get dressed up with your housemates. Or, grab a bargain with the Halloween-themed cookie cutters below and get cooking. See. Halloween never looked so promising.

PSA: some of the best Prime deals are offering up to 31% off costumes, house decorations, face paints and more, so we’d get in quick, while stocks last.

Keep scrolling for the best Prime day Halloween deals out there.

Prime day Halloween deals: Quick links

15 best Prime day Halloween deals

1. Balloon Garland kit with 114 Halloween balloons (20% off)

Extra? Yes. Spectacular? Also yes. If you can’t go to Halloween parties this year, we say, bring the party to you. Psst: even comes with spiders webs. Oh yep.

2. 20 LED Halloween Pumpkin Lights (31% off)

It wouldn’t be Halloween without pumpkins, and these adorable little LED fairy light pumpkins aren’t to be missed. Plus, these are one of the best Prime Day Halloween deals, with a huge 31% off the original price.

3. 100 Black Plastic Scary Spiders (20% off)

Tricked you! It wouldn’t be Halloween without some spiders lurking about the house and some seriously lols pranks. We’re calling it now: these could form the basis of a great practical joke.

4. 2ft Black Halloween Tree with Bat Decorations (20% off)

Who said celebratory trees were just for Christmas? Not us. This cute All Hallow’s Eve tree comes complete with purple lights and is a perfect size, at 2 foot high. Halloween decorations? Sorted.

5. Halloween Supplies Kit (20% off)

You know what we said about bringing the party to you? Why not make this year’s Halloween festivities arts and crafts based with the help of this handy crafts pack. You’ll be up to your elbows in ghoulish creations in no time. Includes foam beads, acrylic eyes, hairballs, little spiders, resin accessories, two pumpkin and scull sweet buckets, Elastic eyes, Halloween themed sequins, spider webs and bats. Enjoy.

6. Large Halloween Cookie Cutters (save 20%)

Cookies, did you say? If all else fails and you really can’t face another Zoom ‘party’, may we suggest ghost, pumpkin, and ghoul-shaped biscuits? Fun for all ages.

7. Halloween Fall Maple Leaf Light Decoration (save 20%)

Similar to the cute pumpkin fairy lights, these are a quick and effective way to brighten up any home in time for Halloween or just autumn in general.

8. 14 piece Halloween Pumpkin Carving set (save 23%)

We think you might *just* win the best pumpkin carving competition this year if you invest in this set. You heard it here first.

9. meowtastic Blood Bag and IV Drink Pouches (save 20%)

A fun alternative to Halloween cocktails? These seriously spooky IV drink pouches. Perfect for Zoom catch-ups.

10. Halloween Temporary Tattoos (save 20%)

Sure, the Prime day Halloween deals can feel a little overwhelming, so let us help on the costume front. Fan of a more low key look? Pair a few of these temp tats with a black outfit. You’re welcome.

11. Short Black Wig for Women (save 20%)

Two words: Pulp Fiction. That’s your Halloween costume sorted, then.

12. Milk & Cookie Costume Fancy Dress (save 20%)

We’ve got the perfect partner costume (just make sure they’re from your household or social bubble). Milk and cookies? Genius. (N.B.: Real cookies not included).

13. Gold Hooded Cloak Halloween costume (save 22%)

And, voila: the simplest, snazziest Halloween costume you ever did see. Don’t say we don’t bring you the best Prime day Halloween deals, eh.

14. 2 Piece Pirate Hat (save 20%)

Perfect for kids, big kids or both, these pirate hats will have you ahoy-ing Halloween celebrations with open arms. See what we did there.

15. Dinosaur Kids Fancy Dress Costume (save 16%)

We saved the cutest till last with this adorable dinosaur costume. Psst: also available are shark or elephant costumes, too.

