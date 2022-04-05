Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Under 100ml need only apply

Why is it that despite it being the rule since 2006, some people always get caught out at airport security and have their super spenny fragrance, most trusted sun cream or favourite shampoo binned right in front of their eyes. Why is it that the 100ml rule still flummoxes so many? Luckily, brands are more clued up and have rather handily created travel kits that have everything we could possibly want or need when we’re away in tiny little bottles, and we’ve rounded up our favourites.

Maybe the issue is that more and more of us are booking with airlines that charge for checking a bag in, so we’re all trying to fit entire bathroom cabinets into our hand luggage. Whatever the reason, those airport security workers aren’t budging on the rules so we sadly have to stick to under 100ml.

You might be one of those super organised packers who decants their products into small plastic bottle in advance (we applaud you), but if you’re not an accomplished traveller, do look at our holiday packing tips as we might just save you some space and money (goodbye excess baggage charges).

We’ve also got a guide to the best luggage, and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best sun cream if you are heading off somewhere hot. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best beauty travel kits around. With the world slowly opening up again, there’s never been a better time to book a holiday…

Video you may like:

The best beauty travel kits 2022:

Before adding to basket, have a look at these handy clear cosmetic cases, perfect for storing your new products.