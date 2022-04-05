Under 100ml need only apply
Why is it that despite it being the rule since 2006, some people always get caught out at airport security and have their super spenny fragrance, most trusted sun cream or favourite shampoo binned right in front of their eyes. Why is it that the 100ml rule still flummoxes so many? Luckily, brands are more clued up and have rather handily created travel kits that have everything we could possibly want or need when we’re away in tiny little bottles, and we’ve rounded up our favourites.
Maybe the issue is that more and more of us are booking with airlines that charge for checking a bag in, so we’re all trying to fit entire bathroom cabinets into our hand luggage. Whatever the reason, those airport security workers aren’t budging on the rules so we sadly have to stick to under 100ml.
You might be one of those super organised packers who decants their products into small plastic bottle in advance (we applaud you), but if you’re not an accomplished traveller, do look at our holiday packing tips as we might just save you some space and money (goodbye excess baggage charges).
We’ve also got a guide to the best luggage, and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best sun cream if you are heading off somewhere hot. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best beauty travel kits around. With the world slowly opening up again, there’s never been a better time to book a holiday…
The best beauty travel kits 2022:
Before adding to basket, have a look at these handy clear cosmetic cases, perfect for storing your new products.
Travel Bag, £26 | Space NK
Fully wipeable, this travel bag is ideal for weekend trips. The transparent panels make it easy to see what is inside and quickly find the exact product you need.
Travel Cosmetics Case, £35 | The White Company
This clear case has double-ended zips and is perfect for storing your cosmetics next time you take a flight.
Anywhere Everywhere Pouch, £35 | La Pochette
This compact pouch meets TSA requirements as an approved cabin liquid carry-on bag. Say hello to your perfect travel companion.
Travel Makeup Bag, £15 | Cult Beauty
Transparent, trimmed in glossy black vinyl and finished with a distinctive gold-toned zip, this chic bag is one you will happily show off to airport security.
Now, onto the good stuff…
Aesop Departure Travel Kit, £55 | Revolve
This selection of Aesop classics will help you maintain an impeccable presence during transit, and see you arrive fresh-faced at your destination. It includes seven travel-sized essentials to cleanse and moisturise hands, maintain optimum hydration for the skin and keep your breath as fresh as ever.
By Terry My Mini Essentials Set, £22 | Lookfantastic
Create a bronzed, glowing makeup look on-the-go with By Terry’s My Mini Essentials Set. It includes a mini version of the iconic Brightening CC Serum and a mini Ombre Blackstar.
La Mer The Hydration Adventure – Lunar New Year Set, £370 | Space NK
If you're flying a lot, it's important to make sure your skin stays hydrated. Enter La Mer. The Hydration Adventure Set includes the Concentrate and the Eye Concentrate, two powerful serums that work to strengthen the skin’s barrier and reduce the appearance of dark circles. Follow with the Hydrating Infused Emulsion to drench skin in long-lasting moisture and the Crème de la Mer, which helps to diminish the look of lines and wrinkles while firming the skin.
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves Four Piece Mini Set, £29 | Space NK
Create a complete, fresh-faced look with Rare Beauty Selena's Faves Four Piece Mini Set. This set includes Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy, Mini Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize, Mini Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Inspire and Mini Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara in Black. The perfect holiday makeup.
Eve Lom Travel Essentials, £38 | Space NK
Cleanse, replenish and hydrate on the go with Eve Lom Travel Essentials, a three piece skincare kit featuring a cleanser, an essence with liposome encapsulated retinol and a multi-tasking moisturising cream with an accompanying muslin travel cloth.
Ultra Violette Mega Screen Set, was £68 now £40.80 | Cult Beauty
Sunscreen is important everyday, but especially when on holiday. However, it shouldn't be seen as one-formula-fits-all; with an option for every skin type and preferred finish, Ultra Violette's Mega Screen Set will have you looking forward to lavishing your skin with SPF.
Aveda Botanical Repair Travel Kit, £20 | Cult Beauty
Your hair is just as important as your skin. Care for your locks with this Aveda Botanical Repair Travel Kit. Suited to fine to medium hair types, this three-step regime will have you on your way to beautifully sleek, stronger hair.
Maison Margiela Memory Box, £33 | Space NK
Explore a wide range of scents from Maison Margiela in the Maison Margiela Memory Box, a set of ten sample-sized eau de toilette sprays. Each scent in this travel-friendly collection has been crafted to evoke a memory of a familiar place or moment.
Gisou Mini Series Gift Set, £43 | Selfridges
Gisou is one of our favourite haircare brands for all year round. This set includes a mini Honey Infused Hair Wash, a mini Honey Infused Conditioner, a mini Honey Infused Hair Mask and a mini Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray. What more could you need for your trip?
Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Eau De Parfum Travel Set, £142 | Cult Beauty
This scent is ideal for a hot holiday. Fresh, floral and sweet but alluring, the Good Girl Gone Bad Eau de Parfum encapsulates a Summer spent surrounded by flowers and nature. The travel set comes with four sized-to-try vials and a luxurious, reusable travel case.
Merci Handy Mini Rainbow Kit, £9 | Lookfantastic
The world may be opening up again, but it's still important to wash those hands. Encased in a holographic envelope pouch, Merci Handy present three flavoured hand cleansing gels, each infused with clean ingredients and boasting delicious scents.
Marvis Travel Flavour Toothpaste Trio, £10 | Cult Beauty
It it just us or does brushing your teeth make you feel so much fresher when getting off a flight? Red, white and green in celebration of their origins, this kit boasts three discovery size toothpastes in Strong Mint, Whitening Mint and Cinnamon Mint. Yum.