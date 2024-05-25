I'm on the fence about this jewellery trend comeback, are you?
You either love it or hate it
I'm all for a good jewellery trend, especially one that I can wear again and again. Recently I've been into silver jewellery, rope pendant necklaces and all things seashell.
But there is a trend revival happening that I'm just not sure about: belly chains.
I was, of course, obsessed with them in the early-to-mid noughties, championned as they were by my favourite pop stars, namely Britney, Shakira and Christina, who wore them across their washboard abs. My teenage self knew this look was unattainable, and it made me aspire to it even more.
Now my grown-up self couldn't help but thinking they were, well for want of a better word, a bit naff? And impractical if I'm honest, worn as they often were with low slung jeans and a butterfly top.
Hence my lukewarm feelings at seeing body chains make a comeback, in no small part thanks to Kim K's collab with Swarovski last year.
However, as Gwyneth and Cynthia proved at the launch event late last year, body chains can be very minimal and chic, worn over sleek dresses and tailored separates.
A post shared by Pénélope Goldstone
A photo posted by pennygoldstone on
Always keen to try trends in the name of fashion, I myself packed a beaded Anni Lu number on a recent holiday, and wore it with high-waisted linen trousers and a crop top, proving you don't need washboard abs to feel fabulous wearing them.
This summer, I'll stick to wearing it on the beach, paired with a low-slung sarong, or in real life over a satin slip dress.
With that in mind, here are some gorgeous belly chains you can wear this summer and beyond.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
