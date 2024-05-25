I'm on the fence about this jewellery trend comeback, are you?

I'm all for a good jewellery trend, especially one that I can wear again and again. Recently I've been into silver jewellery, rope pendant necklaces and all things seashell.

But there is a trend revival happening that I'm just not sure about: belly chains.

I was, of course, obsessed with them in the early-to-mid noughties, championned as they were by my favourite pop stars, namely Britney, Shakira and Christina, who wore them across their washboard abs. My teenage self knew this look was unattainable, and it made me aspire to it even more.

Now my grown-up self couldn't help but thinking they were, well for want of a better word, a bit naff? And impractical if I'm honest, worn as they often were with low slung jeans and a butterfly top.

Hence my lukewarm feelings at seeing body chains make a comeback, in no small part thanks to Kim K's collab with Swarovski last year.

However, as Gwyneth and Cynthia proved at the launch event late last year, body chains can be very minimal and chic, worn over sleek dresses and tailored separates.

Always keen to try trends in the name of fashion, I myself packed a beaded Anni Lu number on a recent holiday, and wore it with high-waisted linen trousers and a crop top, proving you don't need washboard abs to feel fabulous wearing them.

This summer, I'll stick to wearing it on the beach, paired with a low-slung sarong, or in real life over a satin slip dress.

With that in mind, here are some gorgeous belly chains you can wear this summer and beyond.

LOREN STEWART, Serpent Sterling Silver Belly Chain £160 at Net-A-Porter

Swarovski x SKIMS X-shape stainless-steel body chain £95 at Selfridges

Asos Design Waterproof Stainless Steel Belly Chain £16 at asos

Designb London Cord Belly Chain With Flower Pendant £10 at asos

Lucy Williams Cobra Snake Belly Chain £149 at Missoma