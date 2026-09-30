These Timeless Autumn Basics Might Be on Sale, But They’re Anything But a Frivolous Purchase

Seasonal finds to last you a lifetime.

Valeza Bakolli&#039;s avatar
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Published In Buying Guides
a collage of various autumn basics on sale from the article
(Image credit: ASOS, Office, H&M, THE OUTNET, Reiss, Mytheresa, Kate Spade)

As the cold weather inches ever closer, it’s tempting to switch out your entire summer wardrobe for a brand new autumnal one. But while incorporating a few new autumn/winter trends is always fun, nailing your autumn basics can be just as satisfying. Those that will see you through many years to come—no matter the trends.

The midseason sales are in full swing, so there are plenty of chic autumn basics on sale right now—but where to start? As a shopping editor, I always approach sales with a conscious mindset. It’s easy to be blinded by an impressive discount on a big-name brand, but there are a few important questions to consider before buying.

Can you style it with multiple outfits you already own? Does it use materials that'll stand the test of time? And can you see yourself still wearing it in three years? Ultimately, staying true to what works for your body, personal preference and lifestyle is key to building a wardrobe that lasts. The fact that it’s on sale should simply be an added bonus.

If you still find sale shopping a little daunting, you’re in luck, as I’ve done the research for you. You’ll find a carefully curated shopping guide below—pieces that offer the best of both worlds in terms of longevity and value. Think classic trench coats, light knitwear and timeless prints to cut through the neutral-toned softness.

And if you’re keen to make your money stretch even more, Marie Claire UK’s exclusive discount codes will get you further reductions on all the prices you see below. Simply click through the link under the products to find the best vouchers for each retailer.

So keep scrolling to shop the most timeless on-sale autumn basics.

17 Autumn Basics on Sale Right Now:

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).