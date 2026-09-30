As the cold weather inches ever closer, it’s tempting to switch out your entire summer wardrobe for a brand new autumnal one. But while incorporating a few new autumn/winter trends is always fun, nailing your autumn basics can be just as satisfying. Those that will see you through many years to come—no matter the trends.
The midseason sales are in full swing, so there are plenty of chic autumn basics on sale right now—but where to start? As a shopping editor, I always approach sales with a conscious mindset. It’s easy to be blinded by an impressive discount on a big-name brand, but there are a few important questions to consider before buying.
Can you style it with multiple outfits you already own? Does it use materials that'll stand the test of time? And can you see yourself still wearing it in three years? Ultimately, staying true to what works for your body, personal preference and lifestyle is key to building a wardrobe that lasts. The fact that it’s on sale should simply be an added bonus.
If you still find sale shopping a little daunting, you’re in luck, as I’ve done the research for you. You’ll find a carefully curated shopping guide below—pieces that offer the best of both worlds in terms of longevity and value. Think classic trench coats, light knitwear and timeless prints to cut through the neutral-toned softness.
And if you’re keen to make your money stretch even more, Marie Claire UK’s exclusive discount codes will get you further reductions on all the prices you see below. Simply click through the link under the products to find the best vouchers for each retailer.
So keep scrolling to shop the most timeless on-sale autumn basics.
17 Autumn Basics on Sale Right Now:
The Frankie Shop
Mavis oversized trench coat
A classic trench coat is an absolute autumn wardrobe staple. This chocolate brown shade is a modern take on the classic beige. Save even more with one of our Mytheresa discount codes.
Ferragamo
Torris Embellished Leather Knee Boots
Never underestimate the power of a good knee high boot—especially when it comes in a buttery, weatherproof leather that'll age beautifully. Save even more with one of our OUTNET discount codes.
Topshop
Knitted covered button cardigan
Layering feels effortless with the right cardigan, and the closely-spaced buttons make this one feel elevated. Save even more with one of our ASOS discount codes.
Aspinal of London
Mayfair Women's Waist Belt
Reiss
Suede Patch-Pocket Mini Skirt
This chocolate suede skirt pairs beautifully with knee high boots for easy autumn/winter styling. Save even more with one of our Reiss discount codes.
The oversized cable knit and slightly cropped fit make this jumper both flattering and timeless. Save even more with one of our H&M discount codes.
Whistles
Yellow Stripe Linen T-Shirt
This classic stripe adds interest to a neutral-toned outfit. Save even more with one of our Whistles discount codes.
Mint Velvet
Khaki Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress
Pair this effortless knitted dress with flip-flops and a light jacket now, and layer with knitwear once the weather cools down. Save even more with one of our Mint Velvet discount codes.
Kate Spade
Deco Suede Tulip Tote Bag
Ghost
Abby Wool Blend Long Coat
This wool coat has the ideal cut to throw on over lighter layers now and chunkier knits in the next few months. Save even more with one of our Ghost discount codes.
AllSaints
Avril ankle boots
If you have a black ankle boot-sized hole in your wardrobe, might I point you in the direction of these supple leather ones? Save even more with one of our AllSaints discount codes.
7 For all Mankind
Marie Wide Leg Jeans
You simply can't go wrong with dark wash denim for autumn. Enter: these wide-leg jeans with a very reasonable price tag. Save even more with one of our Harvey Nichols discount codes.
Hobbs
Vivienne Denim Jacket
Make it a double denim look with this cropped jacket (that will also go with everything else you own, naturally). Save even more with one of our Hobbs discount codes.
Free People
Sabine Striped Articulated Button Down Top
Trust me—a classic striped shirt will be the hardest working piece in your wardrobe. I'm a fan of this effortless oversized fit from Free People. Save even more with one of our Free People discount codes.
These brown suede loafers will instantly elevate any compilation of autumn basics. Save even more with one of our Office discount codes.
Nobody's Child
White Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Top
Long-sleeved tops might be having a fashion moment right now, but I can guarantee you'll still be wearing this classic white top in five years' time. Save even more with one of our Nobody's Child discount codes.
Karen Millen
Denim Boiler Wide Leg Jumpsuit