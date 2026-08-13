The Reformation Summer Sale Is Full of Autumn Buys—So I Spent Two Hours Finding the Best Ones

Sale season separates people into three camps. There are the ones who will spend hours scrolling, searching for the perfect piece to add to their wardrobe. Then there are those with wishlists at the ready, poised to check out in record time should the discount prove impressive enough. And then there's the crowd who haven't yet been won over by any serious sale, finding only dregs in strange shades and sizes. To you, I say no more—I'm determined to change your mind by revealing the gems hiding in the Reformation summer sale.
The key is not to be pulled in too far and buy things you won't actually wear. Instead, keep your current wardrobe in mind and start with the questions: what's missing? What have I been searching for the longest? And what do I truly love?
For the latter, I can lend a helping hand, having first-hand insight into what you, our Marie Claire readers, actually invest in from Reformation. The Hunter Stretch Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans, the Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater and the Layla Knee Length Skirt are just three beloved pieces to have already been discounted—and I'll also be pointing out the sale pieces that more than deserve a place in your wardrobe. Scroll on for 11 key highlights from the Reformation summer sale.
Shop The Best Of Reformation's Summer Sale
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Beverly Cashmere Sweater
A cashmere jumper is a true wardrobe staple—I've started to wear mine with shorts in the chillier evenings already. Though the relaxed cut on this one makes it far more interesting than the body-hugging basics.
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Hunter Stretch Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
The Hunter Mid Rise Jeans are the favourite Reformation find among you, our loyal Marie Claire readers. Seeing them in the sale makes the event all the more exciting.
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Helen Low Waist Silk Midi Skirt
Chilli mango is the name of this shade and it really does look as delicious as it sounds. Crafted from 100% silk in a classic pencil skirt cut, consider it one easy way to liven up any office wardrobe.
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Seleena Bucket Bag
Investing in a chic yet practical black leather bag is always a good idea. If you have a gap in your wardrobe then look no further.
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Aurina Linen Top
If I were to buy just one item in the Reformation sale, it would be this one. The chocolate brown strapless tunic will make any bottom—skirts, silk trousers, longline short—feel instantly elevated. Plus, it's said to get softer over time.
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Birdie Linen Dress
Crafted from 100% linen with a cut that works just as well with flip flops as it does a more formal mule, it's little surprise that the Reformation Birdie Linen Dress is a Marie Claire reader favourite. What might be surprising is that four different variations of it are in the sale.
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Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
The Sales are a great time to make bigger investment purchases like a suede jacket. Don't be swayed by more detailed styles, this classic shape will guarantee cost per wear.
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Saige High Rise 4” Jean Shorts
Another Marie Claire reader fave: a longline short. Specifically, the Reformation Saige High Rise 4” Jean Shorts which, handily, are in the sale.
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Genine Heeled Sandal
Mule sandals are one of the comfiest styles to wear. This black patent pair are what I call a do-it-all shoe. They will easily take from the office, to dinner and on holiday. A no-brainer.
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Layla Knee Length Skirt
An impressive number of you snapped up this 90s-inspired midi skirt before it entered the sale. If you're getting great wear out of it, perhaps another colourway will tempt you?
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Delfina Dress
Reformation has nudged its way into the wedding guest dress market and become a firm favourite. This dainty floral slip dress is proof of why.
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Roberta Ankle Boot
Whilst it may not feel like it right now with the perennial heatwaves in the UK, Autumn is on the horizon, so what better time to add a great every day pair of boots to your wardrobe than in the sale.
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Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
All hail the cuffed jean! One of the easiest ways to add extra dimension to any outfit. Though, if it isn't quite your colour, there are eight others to choose from in the summer sale.