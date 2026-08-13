The Reformation Summer Sale Is Full of Autumn Buys—So I Spent Two Hours Finding the Best Ones

Sale season separates people into three camps. There are the ones who will spend hours scrolling, searching for the perfect piece to add to their wardrobe. Then there are those with wishlists at the ready, poised to check out in record time should the discount prove impressive enough. And then there's the crowd who haven't yet been won over by any serious sale, finding only dregs in strange shades and sizes. To you, I say no more—I'm determined to change your mind by revealing the gems hiding in the Reformation summer sale.

The key is not to be pulled in too far and buy things you won't actually wear. Instead, keep your current wardrobe in mind and start with the questions: what's missing? What have I been searching for the longest? And what do I truly love?

For the latter, I can lend a helping hand, having first-hand insight into what you, our Marie Claire readers, actually invest in from Reformation. The Hunter Stretch Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans, the Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater and the Layla Knee Length Skirt are just three beloved pieces to have already been discounted—and I'll also be pointing out the sale pieces that more than deserve a place in your wardrobe. Scroll on for 11 key highlights from the Reformation summer sale.

Shop The Best Of Reformation's Summer Sale