What does Arket mean?

Ever wondered what the name ‘Arket’ means? Well wonder no more. It actually means ‘sheet of paper’ in Swedish, a nod to the enduring nature and functional nature of the items sold in the store.

Is Arket owned by H&M?

Arket is indeed owned by the H&M group, a Swedish powerhouse that also owns other beloved high-street brands H&M Home, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday and Cheap Monday.

Of course, each one is completely different and offers its own unique take on fashion and lifestyle items. You should go to Arket if you are after sustainable and classic designs that are the perfect foundation for a timeless wardrobe.

The knits, shirts and outerwear are particularly good there, and the homeware will add a good dose of Hygge to your home.

Is Arket sustainable?

Sustainability is at the hear of the brand. A statement on the site reads, ‘Our design philosophy is based on the Nordic tradition of simplicity, function and everyday beauty, and by offering under one roof a broad collection of well-considered fashion, food, and functional home items, we want to inspire people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.’

Products are made to be loved for a lifetime, and are made using carefully sourced materials, such as organic or recycled cotton or cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative. Arket has also committed to using 100 percent more sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and becoming fully climate-positive by 2040. This means reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits – all the way from cotton farms to the customers’ washing machines.