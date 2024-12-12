Andrea's It List: 6 thoughtful gifts I’m wrapping up for my favourite people
My personal gift list
The special people in your life will love you whatever you gift them this year, but that's no excuse for leaving your shopping to the last minute and then panic buying on Christmas Eve. If you're anything like me, this month probably feels slightly overwhelming with a million and one social engagements, the pressure of work deadlines to hit before the holidays, plus planning ahead for 2025. So, if you're the type of person who usually leaves it till the 11th hour after doing everything else on your to-do list, here are a few suggestions to help you do it differently this year.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I don't know anyone who wouldn't love to open a Diptyque candle among their gifts on Christmas Day. You can't really go wrong with whatever scent you choose, but in my opinion, there's something about the delicate floral notes of the Tubereuse that really sets it apart from the rest.
I can always rely on Aspinal for classic men's gifts that are made to last. This cashmere scarf went down very well with my dad last year and I've just seen it back in stock in a variety of colours including this rich cobalt blue. You can even personalise it with their embroidered initials.
I've just snapped up these distinctive Eternal Sun earrings by Rachel Jackson for an old friend after she complimented me on mine recently. They're light enough to wear all day but an elegant statement for evenings, too.
This patent leather YSL pouch will delight the fussiest of fashion lovers. A classic shape with an elegant gold chain, it's the perfect size to fit a smartphone and lipstick and will never date. It's also available in black.
Buy someone you love these Ugg slippers for Christmas and they're guaranteed to be one of their most worn items this winter and beyond. Soft, ultra warm and made from classic sheepskin, they're the perfect gift.
There's a reason why M&S's pure cashmere sells out so quickly each year. Super soft, long-lasting and available in a range of colours and sizes, I head here for reliably good value sweaters for family and friends like this Autograph one in shocking pink, which I've earmarked for my mum.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for extra inspiration? Over at Marie Claire, we've rounded up the ultimate gift guide to take the pain out of shopping. And if you're on the hunt for a special something for yourself we've got that covered too in our latest editor approved pay day picks.
From the best coats, bags and warm weather clothing to the luxury items we're currently coveting including this gorgeous cross body bag by Todds.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
