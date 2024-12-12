Andrea's It List: 6 thoughtful gifts I’m wrapping up for my favourite people

The special people in your life will love you whatever you gift them this year, but that's no excuse for leaving your shopping to the last minute and then panic buying on Christmas Eve. If you're anything like me, this month probably feels slightly overwhelming with a million and one social engagements, the pressure of work deadlines to hit before the holidays, plus planning ahead for 2025. So, if you're the type of person who usually leaves it till the 11th hour after doing everything else on your to-do list, here are a few suggestions to help you do it differently this year.

Diptyque Tubereuse Scented Candle £77 at Selfridges I don't know anyone who wouldn't love to open a Diptyque candle among their gifts on Christmas Day. You can't really go wrong with whatever scent you choose, but in my opinion, there's something about the delicate floral notes of the Tubereuse that really sets it apart from the rest. Aspinal of London Pure Cashmere Scarf £127 (was £170) at Aspinal of London I can always rely on Aspinal for classic men's gifts that are made to last. This cashmere scarf went down very well with my dad last year and I've just seen it back in stock in a variety of colours including this rich cobalt blue. You can even personalise it with their embroidered initials. Rachel Jackson Eternal Sun Earrings £75 at Selfridges I've just snapped up these distinctive Eternal Sun earrings by Rachel Jackson for an old friend after she complimented me on mine recently. They're light enough to wear all day but an elegant statement for evenings, too. Saint Laurent Cassandre Patent Leather Phone Case £630 at Mytheresa This patent leather YSL pouch will delight the fussiest of fashion lovers. A classic shape with an elegant gold chain, it's the perfect size to fit a smartphone and lipstick and will never date. It's also available in black. UGG Classic Ultra Mini Maxi Curly Sheepskin Boots £155 at UGG Buy someone you love these Ugg slippers for Christmas and they're guaranteed to be one of their most worn items this winter and beyond. Soft, ultra warm and made from classic sheepskin, they're the perfect gift. M&S Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £95 at M&S There's a reason why M&S's pure cashmere sells out so quickly each year. Super soft, long-lasting and available in a range of colours and sizes, I head here for reliably good value sweaters for family and friends like this Autograph one in shocking pink, which I've earmarked for my mum.

