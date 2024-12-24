Andrea's It List: 10 holy-grail items I'm using to recharge over the break

This is my last column before I sign off for the holidays, so I'm rounding up a few key items I swear by to help me relax and recharge each year over the Christmas break. It's been a crazy few busy months punctuated with lots of travel and so many tight deadlines, so I'm looking forward to some down-time. I can’t wait to embrace the dark cosy evenings at home watching Christmas movies and indulging in some self care and relaxation. Here are a few of my favourite things that never fail to help me relax and recharge for the year ahead. Here's hoping you get some down time over the next few weeks too - and Happy New Year!

Neom Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk £40 at Neom Never underestimate the transformative power of a great night's sleep. I discovered this magnesium bath milk while testing hundreds of products for the Marie Claire skin awards and have been using it ever since. It's soothing for my dry winter skin, relaxes my muscles after a long day at my desk and most importantly helps me sleep like a baby.

That stretch of days between Christmas and New Year is when my athleisure wear collection really comes into its own. I will be spending most of my time over the next few weeks in one of my favorite adanola top and leggings sets. They're soft, stretchy, uber comfortable for hours on the sofa and double up as my perfect base layer for cold-weather running or work out attire too. Team with the oversized varsity hoodie for extra cosiness.

If you haven't discovered Kiltane for cashmere, I'd definitely recommend this independent traditional Scottish brand for stylish long lasting super soft pieces in a range of colours and styles. I'll be stepping out for crisp walks in the woods in my favourite grey polo neck over the coming weeks and matching ribbed beanie hat and gloves.

C-Wave Light FacialDual Light LED Treatment Mask £120 at Beauty Pie It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the huge selection of LED masks on the market but I love the C-Wave Light facial dual light one from Beauty pie, which is consistently highly rated with beauty experts. I prefer one that covers my whole face and this one is so light, comfortable and easy to use. My skin always looks plumper, clearer and more glowing afterwards. Much needed at this time of the year. Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum With Tfc8 Visit Site I spend much of the time between Christmas and New Year make-up free to give my skin a break. I strip back on the products I use but one I do rely on is this power serum by Victoria Beckham beauty. I apply just before bed because it really works to nourish my skin and calm down any inflammation. My skin always feels lifted and smooth the next day. Slip Silk Sleep Mask £50 at Look Fantastic Anyone who knows me knows I have a slight obsession with silk eye masks. I’ve tried a few in my time, but this Slipsilk one is my current favourite. It’s light, breathable and so comfortable I can leave it on all night without it aggravating my eye area, which tends to be a bit sensitive. Looks pretty enough to wear for naps during the day on the sofa too and comes in a range of colours.

Left your gift buying to the last minute? Zero judgement here. We've all been guilty of leaving the trickiest people to buy for until last. Don’t panic. There's still time to get them something perfect - a gift card. No they're not impersonal or cheesy.

What could honestly be better than allowing them to pick something at their leisure that you know they'll love. In our gift card guide , we've rounded up the best out there - from a Missoma one for the jewellery lover in your life to a spa break for that loved one who could really use some R&R.

