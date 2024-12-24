Andrea's It List: 10 holy-grail items I'm using to recharge over the break

Andrea Thompson
(Image credit: Andrea Thompson)
This is my last column before I sign off for the holidays, so I'm rounding up a few key items I swear by to help me relax and recharge each year over the Christmas break. It's been a crazy few busy months punctuated with lots of travel and so many tight deadlines, so I'm looking forward to some down-time. I can’t wait to embrace the dark cosy evenings at home watching Christmas movies and indulging in some self care and relaxation. Here are a few of my favourite things that never fail to help me relax and recharge for the year ahead. Here's hoping you get some down time over the next few weeks too - and Happy New Year!

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

NEOM Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk
Neom Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk

Never underestimate the transformative power of a great night's sleep. I discovered this magnesium bath milk while testing hundreds of products for the Marie Claire skin awards and have been using it ever since. It's soothing for my dry winter skin, relaxes my muscles after a long day at my desk and most importantly helps me sleep like a baby.

That stretch of days between Christmas and New Year is when my athleisure wear collection really comes into its own. I will be spending most of my time over the next few weeks in one of my favorite adanola top and leggings sets. They're soft, stretchy, uber comfortable for hours on the sofa and double up as my perfect base layer for cold-weather running or work out attire too. Team with the oversized varsity hoodie for extra cosiness.

Ultimate Long Sleeve Seam Detail Top

Ultimate Long Sleeve Seam Detail Top

Ultimate Graphic Seam Detail Zip Pocket Leggings

Ultimate Graphic Seam Detail Zip Pocket Leggings

Varsity Oversized Hoodie

Varsity Oversized Hoodie - Light Grey Melange/black

If you haven't discovered Kiltane for cashmere, I'd definitely recommend this independent traditional Scottish brand for stylish long lasting super soft pieces in a range of colours and styles. I'll be stepping out for crisp walks in the woods in my favourite grey polo neck over the coming weeks and matching ribbed beanie hat and gloves.

Women's Cashmere Polo Neck Jumper

Women's Cashmere Polo Neck Jumper - Soft Cream

Unisex Cashmere Ribbed Beanie Hat
Unisex Cashmere Ribbed Beanie Hat

Cramond Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Cramond Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

C-Wave Light FacialDual Light LED Treatment Mask
C-Wave Light FacialDual Light LED Treatment Mask

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the huge selection of LED masks on the market but I love the C-Wave Light facial dual light one from Beauty pie, which is consistently highly rated with beauty experts. I prefer one that covers my whole face and this one is so light, comfortable and easy to use. My skin always looks plumper, clearer and more glowing afterwards. Much needed at this time of the year.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum With Tfc8
Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum With Tfc8

I spend much of the time between Christmas and New Year make-up free to give my skin a break. I strip back on the products I use but one I do rely on is this power serum by Victoria Beckham beauty. I apply just before bed because it really works to nourish my skin and calm down any inflammation. My skin always feels lifted and smooth the next day.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Anyone who knows me knows I have a slight obsession with silk eye masks. I’ve tried a few in my time, but this Slipsilk one is my current favourite. It’s light, breathable and so comfortable I can leave it on all night without it aggravating my eye area, which tends to be a bit sensitive. Looks pretty enough to wear for naps during the day on the sofa too and comes in a range of colours.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Missoma Gift Card

(Image credit: Missoma)

Left your gift buying to the last minute? Zero judgement here. We've all been guilty of leaving the trickiest people to buy for until last. Don’t panic. There's still time to get them something perfect - a gift card. No they're not impersonal or cheesy.

What could honestly be better than allowing them to pick something at their leisure that you know they'll love. In our gift card guide, we've rounded up the best out there - from a Missoma one for the jewellery lover in your life to a spa break for that loved one who could really use some R&R.

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire's Editor in Chief and the words 'Andrea's It-List' to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite

