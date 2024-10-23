Andrea's It List: 6 key winter-ready essentials I'm relying on
Affordable and stylish pieces to wrap up warm in
It’s been a crazy five weeks of travelling for fashion month and international work meetings, but now that I’m back, my attention has turned to stocking up on a few key winter-ready essentials for the inevitable temperature drop. This time of year, I like to have a roster of classic staples I can rely on to keep me looking stylish and, importantly, warm (I’m one of those people who is constantly cold once we get past 1st October!).
Here are a few affordable pieces I’m currently loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Seen on the autumn/winter '24 runways of brands like Marni, Alaïa and Christian Dior, the leopard print revival is in full swing. As a long term fan of all things animal print, I couldn’t be more delighted. Since I bought this sleeveless leopard print dress from Zara last month, I’ve worn it on repeat. It’s great with knee-high boots or heels and a blazer for the office, or a chunky cardi, and trainers on weekends.
My oversized leather blazer is hands down the most versatile item in my wardrobe - great over a T-shirt or tank for summer or a chunky knit and leather skirt during winter. A Whistles staple I carried over from last year and wore constantly during fashion month, it’s just come back in stock and is one of those investment pieces you definitely won't regret buying.
I spent weeks searching for the perfect suede ankle boots before I located these chic pointed ones from Aeyde. The softly pointed toe and low Cuban heel mean they’re the perfect smart but practical work shoe you can wear all day.
For affordable cashmere, you can’t beat M&S. I already know this super soft classic oatmeal roll neck from their Autograph collection will be one of my favourite buys for the season.
If you’re looking for guaranteed warmth and undeniable glamour, Faux fur is a safe bet and is everywhere this season. This coat is the ultimate statement piece. It looks expensive and will also keep you cosy through the coldest months.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Bella Freud meets M&S.
I’ve been a huge fan of Bella Freud’s slogan knitwear since I first saw it sported by Kate Moss and the Primrose Hill set in the 90s. The quintessentially British brand always felt polished and refined but slightly rebellious and effortlessly cool all at once. So I was super excited to hear about Freud’s new collaboration with high street favourite M&S. The new limited edition 27-piece collection features key autumn staples from sublime tailoring to a series of her infamously bright slogan sweaters. Check out our exclusive interview with the designer about the inspiration behind the collection and shop the last few pieces before they sell out, including this baby pink cashmere sweater and scarf combo.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
