Andrea's It List: 6 key winter-ready essentials I'm relying on

It’s been a crazy five weeks of travelling for fashion month and international work meetings, but now that I’m back, my attention has turned to stocking up on a few key winter-ready essentials for the inevitable temperature drop. This time of year, I like to have a roster of classic staples I can rely on to keep me looking stylish and, importantly, warm (I’m one of those people who is constantly cold once we get past 1st October!).



Here are a few affordable pieces I’m currently loving.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Zara Collection Sleeveless Dress £59.99 at Zara Seen on the autumn/winter '24 runways of brands like Marni, Alaïa and Christian Dior, the leopard print revival is in full swing. As a long term fan of all things animal print, I couldn’t be more delighted. Since I bought this sleeveless leopard print dress from Zara last month, I’ve worn it on repeat. It’s great with knee-high boots or heels and a blazer for the office, or a chunky cardi, and trainers on weekends. Whistles Oversized Blazer £449 at Whistles My oversized leather blazer is hands down the most versatile item in my wardrobe - great over a T-shirt or tank for summer or a chunky knit and leather skirt during winter. A Whistles staple I carried over from last year and wore constantly during fashion month, it’s just come back in stock and is one of those investment pieces you definitely won't regret buying. Aeyde Suede Ankle Boots £380 at Net-A-Porter I spent weeks searching for the perfect suede ankle boots before I located these chic pointed ones from Aeyde. The softly pointed toe and low Cuban heel mean they’re the perfect smart but practical work shoe you can wear all day. M&S Pure Cashmere Roll Neck £95 at M&S For affordable cashmere, you can’t beat M&S. I already know this super soft classic oatmeal roll neck from their Autograph collection will be one of my favourite buys for the season. Goldbergh Woolly Faux Fur Jacket £343 (was £490) at Net-A-Porter If you’re looking for guaranteed warmth and undeniable glamour, Faux fur is a safe bet and is everywhere this season. This coat is the ultimate statement piece. It looks expensive and will also keep you cosy through the coldest months. DeMellier Tokyo Shoulder Bag £395 at Nat-A-Porter Sticking with the fur, I’m also coveting DeMellier's latest take on the 'Tokyo' bag, which features a combination of smooth leather and fluffy shearling with golden hardware. It's my dream day bag for winter that’s just the right size for my key essentials.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: M&S)

Bella Freud meets M&S.

I’ve been a huge fan of Bella Freud’s slogan knitwear since I first saw it sported by Kate Moss and the Primrose Hill set in the 90s. The quintessentially British brand always felt polished and refined but slightly rebellious and effortlessly cool all at once. So I was super excited to hear about Freud’s new collaboration with high street favourite M&S. The new limited edition 27-piece collection features key autumn staples from sublime tailoring to a series of her infamously bright slogan sweaters. Check out our exclusive interview with the designer about the inspiration behind the collection and shop the last few pieces before they sell out, including this baby pink cashmere sweater and scarf combo.

(Image credit: Future)