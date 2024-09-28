The best jewellery advent calendars of 2024 have landed, and they're the only thing I'm asking for this Christmas

I know it's not even October, and I'm already harping on about the best jewellery advent calendars 2024 has to offer. But the fact is they've all just launched, and they're so good, they're bound to sell out fast, so really, it's my duty as a fashion editor to share them with you.

Now I love a beauty advent calendar as much as the next person (the Liberty one is still top of my list), but once you're done with the beauty products, that's it.

Jewellery, however, lasts a lifetime, so in my book a jewellery advent calendar is a much better investment, despite the hefty price tag (cost per wear and all that).

So, what can we expect this festive season? Like last year, best-selling calendars by the likes of Missoma and Astrid & Miyu are back, as well as some options from more affordable jewellery brands. Sadly, there is no Pandora advent calendar this year, but I'm told it's likely to be back in 2025.

And are they worth the price tag? If you're going to bulk buy jewellery, this is the way to do it, as you're saving a pretty penny. Of course, if certain pieces don't suit your tastes, you can regift them too.

I've broken it all down for you below, to help you choose.

Shop the best jewellery advent calendars 2024

1. Missoma jewellery advent calendar 2024

Missoma advent calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £395 What's the worth?: £827 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £395 at Missoma

Missoma's advent calendar is finally here. It's one of my favourites, as it includes some of the label's best-selling and most versatile styles, including stud earrings, huggies and necklaces, plus an ear cuff from the Lucy Williams collection. It's also available in silver and solid gold, though the latter is a lot more expensive at £1,295 (you are still saving 25%).

What's inside?

1. Mini Helical Hoop Earrings 2. Classic Pave Huggies 3. Prism Stud Earrings 4. Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoop Earrings 5. Bar Stud Earrings 6. Lucy Williams Mini Orb Ear Cuff 7. Orb Chain Bracelet 8. Classic Mini Paperclip Chain Bracelet 9. Double Rope Bracelet 10. Beaded Stone Pendant Necklace 11. Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace 12. Twisted Chain Choker.

2. Estella Bartlett jewellery advent calendar 2024

Estella Bartlett advent calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £195 What's the worth?: £375 When is it availble?: 1st October Today's Best Deals £195 at Estella Bartlett

Estella Bartlett's jewellery advent calendar is a great slightly more affordable option. It contains 12 doors, behind each of which you'll find bracelets, earrings and necklaces, including classic designs and the exclusive triple star drop necklace, only available through the advent calendar. It is available in both gold and silver finishes.

What's inside?

1. Green cat eye double necklace 2. Triple Star Drop Necklace 3. Star Cz Paper Link T-Bar Necklace 4. Pave Mini Heart Necklace 5. Fine Cz Tennis Bracelet 6. Gemstone Amelia Bracelet 7. Pave Heart Sienna Bracelet 8. Beaded Star Pearl Charm Bracelet 9. Tiered Tennis Drop Earrings 10. Double Illusion Hoop Earrings 211. Duo Pave Star Hoops 12. Duo Star Studs

3. Abbott Lyon jewellery advent calendar 2024

Abbott Lyon jewellery advent calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £299 What's the worth?: £500 When is it available?: 4th October Today's Best Deals £299 at Abbott Lyon

The Abbott Lyon jewellery advent calendar can be fully personalised, which makes it an extra thoughtful gift. You can add a name to the front of it, as well as choose an initial pendant and bracelet, and a mini heart birthstone pendant and ring. It's available in gold and silver for the same price.

What's inside?

1. Sphere Chain Necklace2. Initial Bracelet 3. Fine Tennis Necklace 4. Fine Tennis Bracelet 5. Crystal Star Ring 6. Mini Heart Birthstone Ring 7. Crystal Clover Pendant 8. Pavé Star Pendant 9. Mini Heart Birthstone Pendant 10. Mini Initial Pendant 11. Pavé Star Earrings 12. Pavé Star Huggie Hoop Earrings

4. Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar 2024

Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £695 What's the worth?: £1,600 When is it available?: 8th October Today's Best Deals £695 at Astrid & Miyu

Last year, Astrid & Miyu's calendar sold in 24 hours, so you'd better be quick this time. There are a few options to choose from, including my favourite, a 24 door calendar, which is pretty rare for jewellery advent calendars. It has 23 pieces pieces of jewellery inside, including charms, necklaces, earrings, rings and more, plus a £50 gift coin so you can complete your stack. There is also a 12 day advent calendar and a solid gold version, if you're feeling flush.

What's inside?

1. Pearl Charm Huggies 2. Cosmic Star Huggies 3. Star and Moon Huggies 4. Essential Hoop 8mm 5. Square Crystal Hoop 8mm 6. Orbit Crystal Ring 7. Blue CZ Huggies 8. Cosmic Drop Earrings 9. Blue CZ Ear Cuff 10. Star & Moon Wrap Ring 11. Shooting Star Pendant Necklace 12. Shooting Star Pendant Bracelet 13. Essential Ear Cuff 14. Square Crystal Barbell 15. Crystal Star Barbell 16. Open Link Chain Necklace 17. Shooting Star Pendant Bracelet 18. Grey Pearl Charm 19. Crystal Chain Drop Stud Earrings 20. Cosmic Star Stud Earrings 21. Blue CZ Stud Earrings 22. Moon Charm 23. Star Coin Pendant Charm 24. Gift Coin

5. Grove & Vae jewellery advent calendar 2024

12 Days of Grove & Vae jewellery advent calendar Specifications Price: £395 What's the worth?: £679 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £395 at Grove & Vae

Grove & Vae are a UK-based jewellery label whose mission is to make luxury jewellery accessible to everyone, by scrapping luxury markups. They specialise in demi-fine jewellery.

What's inside?

You'll get 12 best-selling, iconic jewellery including necklaces (such as the Maia Gold Malachite Necklace), earrings and bracelets.

6. Joma Jewellery advent calendar 2024

Joma Jewellery 12 Days Of Sparkle Advent Calendar Specifications Price: £159.99 What's the worth?: £265 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £159.99 at Joma Jewellery

This is another great personalised option for silver lovers. The calendar is presented in a reusable keepsake jewellery box, monogrammed with you or your loved one’s initials. Plus, you can personalise the gifts behind doors 1 and 12, by adding a name to the card and a handpicked initial or birthstone charm to the bracelet.

What's inside?

1. A Little 'Always Sparkle' Bracelet in Silver Plating 2. Heart Earrings In Silver Plating 3. Cubic Zirconia Cluster Ring In Silver Plating 4. Pavé Twist Hoop Earrings In Silver Plating 5. Cubic Zirconia Necklace In Silver Plating 6. Twist Bracelet In Silver Plating 7. Hoop Earrings In Silver Plating 8. Heart Necklace In Silver Plating 9. Star Earrings In Silver Plating 10. Ring In Silver Plating 11. Star Bracelet In Silver Plating 12. A Little 'With Love This Christmas' Bracelet In Silver Plating